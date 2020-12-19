With Christmas just over a week away, it gives one time to reflect on things that truly matter.
To say that 2020 has been a challenging year is undebatable. The obstacles that the American people - and people across the world - have faced this year have been unprecedented. Businesses have shut down, reopened, shut down again. Some have permanently closed their doors because the shutdowns have disrupted their earnings potential and many small businesses have not survived.
Thousands of people are unemployed due to the pandemic and the negative impact on the economy overall.
Thousands are experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one - many of those due to the unexpected deaths from this horrible virus.
Many children are wondering if Santa will deliver this year as we remain on restricted gathering sizes and school is being held online.
Teachers have replaced the normal duty of Santa's elves, working round-the-clock to assist parents and students with their academic achievements.
Workplace Christmas parties are a memory this year as social distancing continues into those businesses that do remain functional in an unpredictable time.
But despite all the ordeals that each of us have faced, emotionally and financially, the good people of London, Kentucky, continue to show their strong spirit. Numerous businesses have opened in the midst of the worst health crisis most of us have ever known. Charitable organizations have exploded with donations from the public and private sectors to ensure that children and families who are struggling this year will have some semblance of what the Christmas season really means - giving of yourself to help others.
It has been a privilege and honor to participate in many of the events that are centered on helping those in need during the entire holiday season - that for me, begins with Halloween. Regardless of the circumstances, we the people of London and Laurel County have remarkable resiliency. We cope with the need at hand and do so with dignity and class. Or, more simply put, we do it big and we do it right!
Trick-or-treating went on, with parents having the discretion to participate or not with their children. Some churches who normally offer trunk or treating did so this year with drive-through events that ensured more safety for all participants. Overall, it was another adjustment that was made to maintain some level of 'normality' that has sincerely been challenged this year.
The Thanksgiving Food Basket program generated over 400 baskets for families just four weeks ago. Again, this event was altered from its normal routine to ensure social distancing with recipients driving up, volunteers loading their goods into the vehicle and driving away with a Thanksgiving feast provided by the businesses and individuals in this community.
A revived tradition of the Brown Bag Giveaway resurfaced this year in the midst of the pandemic, and treated families to a drive-thru event with Santa overseeing the children passing through with his jolly "Ho Ho Ho" bringing smiles to the faces of children of all ages. The traditional treats of an apple, orange, candy bar and candy cane was offset by the children receiving a fire hat, and some families receiving a car seat.
The Laurel County Public Library held a drive-through Christmas themed event that brought the season to life with inflatables, costumed characters (library staff) and treats for the children. Santa, of course, was there, with the faces of the children passing through lighting up brighter than the Griswold home at the sight of the symbol of the holiday. The elaborate booths were offset by welcoming faces and cheery greetings to one and all, while the adornment of festive decorations set the mood for a happy holiday experience.
There were numerous donations to the Shop with a Cop before and after this year's event held this past Saturday. To witness that event is truly a blessing - seeing these children so excited to choose a toy of their liking and getting a new set of clothes for their special Christmas warms the heart of even the grinchiest Grinch. The interactions between the children, parents and police officers is indeed a reassuring aspect of life during a year in which protests and discord toward authority figures have reigned. We so often equate police with bad situations, but watching them interact with the children and the children realizing that police are caring human beings is an humbling note as we continue to deal with the many issues that have arisen in our nation during this chaotic and challenging year.
Of course, London itself has made its own mark with typical celebrations. The lighting of Town Center's Christmas tree on Dec. 1 was without the fanfare of last year, but its popularity hasn't slighted. The colorful sets of decorations are a photographer's dream that is heralded from the professional to the cell phone camera buff. The changing lights, sounds and designs on the Christmas tree continues to entice the public to come and enjoy the songs of the season and engage in some merriment in a year that has rebuffed our familiar way of life.
Even the Christmas parade through downtown London had its changes this year, but the large crowd that gathered to celebrate the creativity and festivity of the event proved that we can stand together - and apart - and still keep the traditions that mark our community. Although initial participation was reported as smaller than usual, there were still many organizations that banded together to make this year's event a bright memory when so many things have been subdued.
The enthusiasm and empathy shown by this community has been phenomenal in a year that has been full of challenges. Yet, we continue to thrive and prosper in uncountable ways. Donations to various charities have surpassed what many feared would be a desolate year. The majority of our businesses have reopened or remained open as we battle this plague virus and many more look to locate here in the near future. We accentuate "Buy Local" to support the businesses who support our local organizations.
Our prosperity is marked by our generosity. And I'm proud to say that my hometown continues to thrive because of that very quality.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer with the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
