Kentucky's mandated wearing of masks last year was an unwelcome order for most residents living or entering our fair state.
It was met with some resistance by many Kentuckians, although supported by many.
Personally, while resenting some of the restrictions imposed by this horrific virus and threats of it spreading (which it did), I donned my mask and learned to breathe through the layers of cloth and paper in order to keep myself and others safe. Of course, as more and more retailers came out with colorful designs, I used the opportunity to search for colors that would blend in with my outfits (things simply must match!) rather than the white or light blue masks that are often distributed in public places or easily accessed by mass buying.
I will admit, wearing a mask has its issues. First of all, it is difficult to understand what people are saying when their words must emit through layers of cloth or paper. Those of us who sometimes misunderstand particular words are even more challenged with the masked conversations. Equally frustrating is when someone else cannot understand what you are saying, requiring you to enunciate words more clearly and carefully - often challenging the southeastern Kentucky accent as well. We must either talk louder (no problem for me) or pronounce our words with more clarity, adding in the "ing" sound to many words or actually ending one word before saying "you" as a separate word rather than blending the two together as "chew" or "cha." (Don't cha?)
The elastic straps that fit over the ears also create some problems. Often, new masks are tighter and pull those blessed with bigger ears than others. At the end of the day, the consistent rubbing causes friction and the section behind the ears require lotion or some soothing cream to prevent chaffing. Or perhaps the pulling of the ears is because some of us just have bigger heads than others and the standard masks aren't stretched out enough yet to accommodate the additional width. Simply put in another context by my friend and former hair stylist, Shelley Buker Bowles - some of us just have "too much face."
But a major issue with masks, particularly for females, is that it causes our makeup to smear and makes it pointless to apply lipstick until we're no longer in public and can remove the mask! Even the most carefully applied foundation soon leaves a residue on the mask - whether the face covering was done a few minutes or a few hours prior. It's easily transferred but difficult to remove. Since the wearing of masks became mandatory, I would venture that the sales of foundation, makeup remover and/or Dawn dishwashing liquid have definitely increased - and possibly makeup sales since it must often be reapplied as the masks wear it off our faces.
That being said, I suppose the Coronavirus could take some claim to maintaining our economy as women must purchase more and more facial foundation to maintain their pretty and professional appearance as well as the mass purchases of colorful masks to match their outfits from day to day. Printing companies who thrive on specific business logos have undoubtedly created new business opportunities with the mandatory masks.
Despite the discomfort of some aspects of masks, there have been some benefits that have evolved from the pandemic and restrictions imposed.
During the winter months the masks were beneficial in helping keep our faces warm against the cold weather and biting wind. Those who wear glasses had double protection, even though the masks frequently caused the lens to fog with more intensity than normal. But managing to avoid the frosty noses that often make mine resemble that of Rudolph's was a welcome relief.
Of course, the vanity aspect of purchasing multi-colored masks with varying designs and logos inevitably boosted some level of the economic crisis, as did the re-opening of sit-down-and-eat restaurants once the pandemic lifted.
The vaccinations for COVID-19 also relieved the burden of mandatory masks in some states, although Kentucky remains one of the stoic states who continues that measure. The lifting of wearing masks in neighboring state, Indiana, however, poses concerns that the virus will revive again - an issue addressed this week by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
While wearing masks is uncomfortable and not the "normal" we all wish to return to, it has had its moments over its duration.
But the main one, for this individual, is truly believing that it has kept me safe. And that is well worth the investment in matching masks, lotion and creams to prevent back-ear chaffing, foggy glasses and the belief that I have protected others who may have been more vulnerable than I to the horrors of COVID.
And that is definitely worth the sacrifice.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
