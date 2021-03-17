Today is an Irish holiday and one that brings special meaning in my life.
My mother commemorated every holiday with some sort of recognition, utilizing her artistic talents to celebrate the special day. The table decoration she used most often was a clear plastic tree with a matching plastic tray. The tree had two interlocking pieces with branches. Mom would carefully cut construction paper into shapes and use thread to hang them from the branches. Valentine's Day featured red and pink hearts of different sizes, Easter brought out multi-colored egg shapes or hollow decorated egg shells, and Christmas was marked with real gum drops stuck on the many branches.
But St. Patrick's Day was one that had special meaning. Before St. Patrick's Day had its own decorations, Mom carefully cut out shamrocks from green construction paper and hung them with green thread from that tree. She listened to Celtic music and we often had pork, potatoes and cabbage. It was similar to the New Year's Day foods except I escaped the traditional black-eyed peas that mean good luck. (Not for me, I always gagged.) She was insistent that I always wear something visibly green on St. Patrick's Day and from the time I learned to dress myself, I learned about the wearing of the green or I'd be pinched before I ever left home.
The reason for her deep connection to St. Patrick's Day was two-fold. First of all, that was the day that my parents got married. The second reason Mom had such ties to the Irish holiday was that she had become a Bailey with her marriage. The surname "Bailey" derives from English and Irish heritage and although Mom was a teetotaler, just the name of Bailey's Irish Creme liquor was enough to connect her married name with the Irish.
Although my parents separated and later divorced, Mom never forgot the day she got married - or failed to celebrate it. When the card companies finally began to recognize this holiday, I never failed to send her a card because I knew how much that day meant to her. Once my children and I moved back here, I always made sure she had a gift of some kind - it didn't matter that she and my father had divorced, it didn't matter that he had passed in 1983. All that mattered was that she got pleasure from this day that meant so much to her.
When I began to date Palmer, she was pleased to learn that his birthday fell on St. Patrick's Day. And, in keeping with the tradition, when Palmer said his favorite color was green, I began decorating the entire house in green - bathroom curtains and rugs, kitchen curtains, tablecloths, placemats, and living room curtains - with such intensity that he finally asked me not to buy anything else green. It was with an ironic note, however, that a couple years later, the color scheme for our wedding was mauve and forest green!
My cousin Jim's wife, Cookie, also has a St. Patrick's Day birthday, so it is impossible for me to ever overlook or forget this occasion.
It was also around St. Patrick's Day that I made friends with a co-worker. Dot was an assistant teacher in the adolescent center where I worked and she was planning a St. Patrick's Day party for the teens. No one else seemed interested in the holiday, so I jumped in to help her. We decorated the center, made green cookies and cupcakes and had a special party for the kids, explaining to them the history of the Irish holiday. We repeated that ceremonial event for several years, and branched out to work on several other projects together. Although we have not seen one another for many years, Dot and I have maintained contact all these years and she remains a dear friend. She usually receives a card from me, and often I receive one from her to mark our long friendship.
St. Patrick's Day brings back another memory from long ago. One year I accompanied some co-workers to a classy restaurant after work to have some green beer. One of the group got rather happy rather quickly and began buying drinks for the entire group of 10 - sending his wife into financial panic mode. After a couple of hours, I began my journey home. I ran into a cloudburst of rain halfway there and discovered that my windshield wipers weren't working. Horrified because I was late getting home from work and knowing that my husband-of-that-time would be furious, I rolled down the windows in an attempt to unfog the windshield while the rain poured into the car. I peered frantically through a small section of the windshield just below the wiper blades as I traveled on, slowly, toward home. Just a couple miles from my destination, I found clear skies and no sign that rain had ever entered the area. Only my soaked left side and puddles in the floorboard indicated that I had really run into a thunderstorm en route home. And amazingly enough, as soon as the torrent of rain stopped, the wipers began working again!
There are many memories of St. Patrick's Day in my life. And to this day, I make sure that some form of green is in my outfit. But while I celebrate the occasion every year, I can assure you that I have never again drank green beer!
Happy St. Patrick's Day and happy birthday to Palmer and Cookie!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
