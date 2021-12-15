Kentucky's state motto is "United We Stand, Divided We Fall," but the horrific disaster in western Kentucky has proven that residents of the Commonwealth truly believe in the first part of that motto.
I was not surprised that I received some calls from concerned friends and family from out of state after they heard of the devastation from the tornadoes. One friend, Dot, said she spent most of Saturday crying, worrying about the many children who lost their homes and would not have a Christmas this year. My instant reply to her was, "This is Kentucky and we pull together. The homes may not be replaced before Christmas, but I'll guarantee you those kids will have Christmas presents."
My words have already come true. There were members of this community who responded immediately to the needs of their fellow Kentuckians, going to the scene to help. Many other organizations are pitching in to take up donations of clothing, cleaning supplies, pet food, non-perishable food, baby items and the other needs of the people who were affected directly by the storm. We are showing our true spirit of giving and caring, in the same manner in which we received help from all over the region when tornadoes ravaged our own community in 2012.
It is with great pride that I identify myself as a Kentuckian. We have a long and storied history of struggles, ranging from lack of education in the mountainous areas of our state to the growth and prosperity in other sections. We have a nationally recognized basketball team that remains formidable every season. We are gaining more and more recognition with our football teams and the economic growth of this state has brought in huge industries and businesses. We are a prime spot in the eastern section of the United States and through strong leadership and business recruitment, we continue to thrive. Kentuckians originated bluegrass music that describes the challenges and successes that we have achieved through hard labor and constant effort. Kentucky has more veterans than any other state. We have had one Miss America to represent our state, a runner-up from London another year, two Teen USA contestants from London, and now a Kentuckian wearing the crown of Miss USA. We are renowned worldwide for our horses and the Kentucky Derby, bourbon, moonshine and Kentucky Fried Chicken. I still tear up whenever I hear our state song, "My Old Kentucky Home," played or sung because I know that most of us who grew up in an economically challenged area have often faced more obstacles and prejudice than some other cultures of people.
I abhor those reports that list my home state as the "worst" in so many areas - education, heart disease, cancer, pay, and the like. Yes, we have our problems in Kentucky, but we strive to overcome the obstacles and the characterization of our people as "hillbillies" who run around without teeth, "barefoot and pregnant," and lack of education and modern living conveniences. We are a strong and independent breed and we have become so because we have struggled and survived circumstances that the majority of people will never know. We are not the fashion capital of the nation, nor are we the entertainment center of our country. But we cherish our mountains, our plains, and our heritage. We still believe in morals, common decency and concern for others. We cherish life, we honor people. We value the beautiful scenery that marks Kentucky's Appalachian region and we relish the history that our state contributes to the world. We have lakes, wild rivers, industry, large cities, small towns and a variance of southern hospitality seldom replicated even in the more southern states.
We are indeed a proud and strong people, and we will remain that way despite whatever circumstances we face. We depict what "United We Stand" truly means, in every possible aspect. We take care of our own and help others in need just as readily.
Because this is Kentucky, my home sweet home.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
