It's probably a little late to expect a list of wants to reach the North Pole, but I'm stepping out on hope that some wishes will be granted.
Although most of us address our wishes to Santa, it is far past time that we actually recognize the being who really makes all things possible - the Lord God.
So my list of "wants" this year is directed at both the carnal and the spiritual aspects of life.
1. COVID and its variants will be defeated, either through vaccines or the intervention of a higher power who can eliminate this plague on our society.
2. Peace and comfort for those with chronic and terminal health issues.
3. A revival of the work force by discontinuing government assistance to those able to work.
4. Laughter and hope to the many children whose lives have been torn apart by substance abusing family members.
5. A renewal of faith in higher power and guidance in our daily lives.
6. Continued growth of this community and its citizens over the coming years.
7. Appreciation for those who give of themselves for others, in all facets of life - first responders, kindly neighbors, volunteers who make the difference in so many lives without recognition.
8. A tactful and unabrasive political campaign for the local races in 2022.
9. Compliance and adherence to policies that govern our tax payer money.
10. A commitment to morals and respect for others.
I am thankful to live in a city where people care about others, even those they don't know personally. We have a great community filled with people ready to create and assist with events to keep our community growing. Industry and retail has continued to thrive, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
Be sure to thank all those who make a positive contribution to our community.
But most of all, remember that child born in the humblest of circumstances who walked this Earth to face the trials we deal with every day, and did so with grace, forgiveness and mercy. Jesus is indeed the reason for the season. Let's never forget that.
Sending you and yours the most sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
