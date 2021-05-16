The observance of Mother's Day on Sunday and my birthday this upcoming Sunday officially started the "Celebrate Me" regimen in my month of May.
There are always some surprises each year - my husband always asks what I want for my birthday and I will usually come up with an answer. Last year I wanted a pool.
That sent him on a hunt for a pool, but to no avail. The pandemic had shut down numerous businesses, those who carry pools were sold out and couldn't obtain more until September - the time when most people are shutting down their pools. It's not that I wanted anything particularly fancy - just an above ground pool big enough for me to lay on a float and soak up the sun.
I took advantage of the start of my birthday month last week and purchased a white Knockout rose bush at Lowe's, justifying the cost as my "to me from me" birthday gift.
Granddaughter Hannah surprised me by taking me out to Local Honey for dinner last week - and arriving with a bouquet of lavender and pink roses. That was definitely a treat - I chose the dry-rubbed steak, cooked medium, with garlic and herb mashed potatoes and steamed brussel sprouts that had been tossed on the grill for extra flavor. While steak is always good, the brussel sprouts were the delight of the evening. Recalling the slimy brussel sprouts of my youth, I wasn't sure about this part of the meal but was pleasantly surprised by the flavor (and non-slimy qualities) of this vegetable. While co-owner Phil Smith refilled our water glasses, I asked him for the recipe to fixing brussel sprouts in that manner - a two-fold question because those green veggies have never been a favorite of mine, and because I have six such plants growing in my garden! Phil oversees the cooking and service but didn't know the recipe technique, but he made sure our dining arrangements were satisfactory. This is definitely a place that you want to eat - elegantly prepared, delicious food with excellent service.
An additional gift of a begonia and gift card from stepson Robert and wife Jessica was an added bonus, in addition to being taken out for breakfast on Sunday morning by my husband. He, however, made a big mistake when we stopped at Tractor Supply Sunday afternoon and walked out - only to discover that I had purchased six baby chicks after he left the store! Another "to me, from me" gift!
So as the days wind down toward my birthday, I've stolen an idea from a classmate and friend, Gary Onkst, to commemorate my special day. Gary is probably the ultimate Beatles fan EVER and last year he posted on Facebook that he was celebrating his birthday in April by playing the Beatles' "When I'm 64."
I'm stealing his idea this year as I mark the 64th anniversary of my birth - I've already asked Dave Begley and Terry Harris at SAM Radio to play that song on Monday (since they are not in the station on Sunday) and dedicate it to me.
Life has not turned out as I had once dreamed, hoped or planned. There have been very dark times in my life, and trials and challenges come on a daily basis. But there have been so many wonderful segments of my life - experiences that I never dreamed of, people I would never have met if....
I haven't accumulated great wealth or fame, I will never have monuments dedicated in my name for my great accomplishments. But I have had the privilege to live life, to experience motherhood, to be able to work and continue working. Thanks to Garnier and Miss Clairol, I am not yet white-headed, although their colors don't seem to last as long as they once did! It's hard admitting that I am the oldest person in most crowds I'm in, and that I have memories that date back further than most people have been alive. But I try to convince myself that my "age" can be computed into wisdom, although that statement itself counteracts itself to those who know me well!
The world won't change overnight because Nita has reached another birthday - but my world is changing because I'm blessed to celebrate another special occasion, another year. I may not grow old gracefully, but I will grow old gratefully. And I will continue to appreciate the happy aspects of life - today and every day...
When I'm 64 -- and every year after.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
