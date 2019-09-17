The situation may have changed, by the time you read this, but, as of this September 9 writing, I am no longer taking daily insulin shots to control my affliction with diabetes and I’ve been off the stuff for six whole days. So far, so good.
On the other hand, I am not eating most of the foods I used to love. Milk and cornbread, for instance, as a midnight snack is now a thing of the past as is mac and cheese. I’m not supposed to eat any kind of cereal. Hamburgers and hot dogs are only allowed when they are not on buns.
A visit to the fruit stand is limited to fresh strawberries and blueberries. I can eat all the meat I want as long as it is not accompanied with potatoes. I’m encouraged to eat all the eggs, bacon and sausage I want, as long as it doesn’t come with biscuits and/or gravy.
To make a long story short, a list of the stuff I’m not allowed to eat is at least a dozen times longer than the meager fare on which I’m supposed to subsist.
Actually, the diet restrictions are supposed to be enforced with insulin as well as the pill-form medication I’m currently using. The big reason I need to get off insulin has to do with the fact that somebody, besides myself, has to administer the shots and blood tests I need half a dozen times a day.
For instance, blood sticks on the fingers of my left hand leave purple bruises. The docs have no idea why that happens but it’s probably related to a couple of strokes I had a few years back. I have almost no use of that hand and no way to use it to do blood tests on my right hand.
I could probably manage to use my right hand to administer insulin shots on my belly, but Mr. Parkinson often has that hand shaking so badly that the needle might easily end up in my forehead instead of somewhere on my belly.
I have no aversion to needles or the sight of blood. Both the shots and the blood sticks are painless and scarcely more than a nuisance. The problem is that they have to be done on time and somebody else has to do them.
That somebody has been my wife and Loretta has more irons in the fire than a blacksmith convention in Texas. She’s as apt to be needed in Lexington, Stanford, Berea, Richmond or parts unknown as she is on Charlie Brown Road. I don’t want that on my conscience if there’s any way to get around it and getting yours truly off insulin gives Loretta far more freedom to circulate without tied hands. It also gives me a far greater sense of independence.
The doctors also tell me that type 2 diabetics, like myself, are generally healthier when they are not dependent on insulin. An overdose of insulin can be deadly. Because we have close relatives with type 1 diabetes, Loretta and I have a lot of experience calling the emergency room when their sugar levels got so low they literally went into commas.
An overdose of metformin or one of the other pill form meds I’m currently using might make me sick enough to empty my stomach but neither of them is apt to send me to an emergency room because my sugar bottomed out.
In the meantime, I’m trying hard not to founder on anything. Who’d have thought that a big bowl of sugar free vanilla pudding, sans wafers and bananas, could spike my sugar to unacceptable levels. When I read the fine print on the label, I discovered the stuff is loaded with carbohydrates.
When our now adult son was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 30 years ago, Loretta and I bought every diabetic cookbook we could find. I’m in the process of relocating and dusting them off.
We can’t afford rib eye or t-bone steaks every day but I have discovered that a good angus hamburger steak served with steamed cauliflower is as tasty as a rib eye with a baked tater and the hamburger steak is definitely easier to chew!
