London, KY (40741)

Today

Light rain this evening. Thunderstorms likely by morning. Rain will be heavy at times in some storms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain this evening. Thunderstorms likely by morning. Rain will be heavy at times in some storms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.