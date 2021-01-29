The jury is still out, as to whether or not it did any good, but I just completed 5 consecutive days of radiation treatments and have a diploma to prove it. The treatments are aimed at easing my prostate cancer pain and nothing else has worked for longer than a week to 10 days at a time. The doctors say it may take up to month for this to do the trick if, in fact, it’s going to and that is far short of being guaranteed.
In the meantime, since last Friday night, I’ve slept more than 40 of the last 48 hours while basically only waking up to eat, use the bathroom and take a dose of pain pills. Getting this column out is proving to be the hardest job I’ve experienced in decades and I’ve been cobbling on it, in bits and pieces, all week. This radiation stuff wears me out and each subsequent treatment made me more tired than the last one. I believe I now know what a zombie feels like.
I’m told that the fatigue will gradually go away over the next couple weeks, as will a reduction in pain. I’m certainly going to be in deep do-do if it doesn’t.
However, I will say this, I don’t believe I could possibly have been treated at a more amazing, class act health care facility than Baptist Health Care’s Cancer Center in Lexington. All I have to do is walk inside the hospital to feel better. Every person in the place treated me like I was a member of their immediate families and the atmosphere inside made me feel more relaxed and comfortable than I am at home.
In fact, I only walked inside one time and that was to do the initial CT scans and x-rays they used mark up my torso into very precise targets onto which to aim the radiation machines. That took about 30 or 45 minutes. Or maybe it was less and just felt like more because holding perfectly still, without getting a nose or eyebrow itch is darn near impossible for me.
That happened on Thursday before last. The next week, we parked in the basement parking lot where a couple of technicians came out with a wheel chair to haul me inside and take me back to the car. I never took more than half a dozen steps during each trip and those involved getting into and out of the wheel chair. By Friday I was having problems getting that far.
The treatments actually last about 5 minutes each, start to finish. Except for refraining from the afore-mentioned nose, eye brow and ear itches, the procedures were totally painless. I tried Zen meditation but that only made it worse.
And yes, just after the last treatment, late Friday afternoon, Dr. Alan Beckman and his entire staff of 27 did, in fact, present me with a diploma for my “determination, courage, tolerance and perseverance.”
I told them that Loretta was the person who had earned that recognition. She is the one who coaxed and cajoled me out of bed after day 2 and spent nearly three hours every day hauling me there and back. I’m sure she is tired of making that trip but I can guarantee she is not as physically exhausted as yours truly. I realize the column is a tad short this week but this is the last sentence I have left in me.
