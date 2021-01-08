I’m not sure if it was, or still is, just a Letcher County thing, but when I was growing up the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day were unofficially called “firecracker season.” After school evenings and all day weekends consisted of an almost steady roar of exploding firecrackers, bottle rockets and less frequently but much louder/far more dangerous M-80s and cherry bombs that made the county sound like a war zone.
Enterprising bootleggers drove to Tennessee to purchase them legally and brought them back to sell illegally at double the price they had paid for them. To this day I suspect that law enforcement was paid to turn a blind eye to the entrepreneurs who made handsome profits peddling the illicit goods because anybody who wanted some could easily find them and that included every peace officer in the cities, county or state police. If any sellers were ever arrested, I never heard about it.
By the time I was out of high school the small scale, neighborhood sellers were mostly out of business because only two or three high volume sellers had prices low enough to make it not worth the risk for most people to sell them from their homes.
When I was in grade school, during the 1950s, there were at least four people among Blair Branch’s 40 some families openly selling firecrackers between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Most of them were only selling enough to pay for the gasoline required to make a 200 mile round trip to a legal outlet in Tennessee but a few local merchants figured out how to purchase from wholesalers and it simply was not worthwhile for neighborhood sellers to make the trip because we could buy them close by at prices rivaling Tennessee. The free enterprise system put the poor folks out of the firecracker business in short order, much like the big box stores have shut down small town Main Street merchants.
I haven’t been to Letcher County during the holidays in at least 25 years, but the last I spent a long weekend there, was in December of the early 1990s. Firecracker season was in full swing. A friend from Lancaster and I were on a business trip to Whitesburg and I had invited him along to spend a couple of days at my brother’s home on Blair Branch.
Unlike yours truly, my buddy is an early riser. We had already been talking about the steady banging and booming of fireworks before we had turned in the night before but when I rolled out of bed the next morning he was sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee and shaking his head. I asked him what was wrong and he said, “I don’t know that anything is wrong but this is the first time I’ve ever heard fireworks going off in broad daylight in December and I haven’t even had breakfast!”
As I said earlier, the Christmas fireworks thing is or was an eastern Kentucky tradition. I’ve lived in the flatlands for over 45 years and never heard even a firecracker explode this time of year. Now that I think about it, I lived in Pikeville through five Decembers during the late 1960/early 90s and I don’t recall holiday fireworks being overly popular there, back then. Apparently it was mostly a Letcher County thing.
I’m curious to know if it’s still a happening thing there, the way that June and July are in Madison and Garrard counties. It’s getting to the point that illegal booming and banging are going to last from Memorial Day until Labor Day in my neck of the woods. And frankly, the summertime explosions we hear on Charlie Brown Road are like comparing dynamite to popcorn to the stuff I used to buy from way under the counter at the old Isom, KY Cow Shed Trading Post during the 60s and 70s.
