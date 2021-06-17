This is going to be another short column because I simply don’t have the energy to make it any longer. However it does feel like news worth breaking and the beans need to be spilled this week because they represent another life changer for Loretta and me and one that we have been dreading for the last 2 years.
The short end to a much, much longer story is that we have decided to put me in homebound hospice care. It’s probably going to take a at least a week or two to get the details worked out but my doctor, Shawn Peterson, (M.D , Oncology/Hematology at Baptist Health Care in Lexington ) is totally on board with the plan and there’s nobody on the planet we trust with our medical issues more than I trust and respect Dr. Petersen.
We had finally come to realize that the extremely expensive cancer medication I’ve been on for the last 2 years or so were causing. Anyway, I believe that most of you realize that it’s often difficult to squeeze any humor from a dehydrated lemon and they don’t get any drier than the one I’m rolling around right now.
I’ve spent about 10 hours over the last 96 on the front, visiting old friends and the other 10 or so sleeping through the least amount of pain I’ve had in a single week in decades. There hasn’t been any room for writing but, hopefully, I can start changing that around some this week.
I have no real idea where this is going nor how long it’s going to take to get there, but hang on, I just heard a whistle blow so my train has left the station.
