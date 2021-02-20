The problem, at least for me, with having a garden worked up well enough that the soil is easily tillable is trying not to plant every square inch of it as well as tilling up another foot or so at both sides and the far end. As a result, our vegetable garden has nearly tripled in size over the 22 years we’ve been here. What started out as about 3,000 square feet is now a tad over 8,000.
Forgive me if this column seems redundant because it probably is. No pun intended, but it is already starting to feel like previously plowed ground. The fact of the matter is that I have been so obsessed with battling cancer over the last 18 months that, over the last month, three different oncologists have gently reminded me that I also have Parkinson’s Disease and that it causing some of the problems I’ve been attributing to cancer. However, that’s another story for a future column. Just keep in mind that Mr. P. is largely responsible for my memory problems that have to do with recalling what I’ve already written, even if it was only last week!
In the meantime, due to peer pressure, I need to be figuring out how to scale the garden down to a size that Loretta can mostly manage. That’s not going to be easy because she is going to want some of everything under the sun and her brother in law, Andy, is going to be more than willing till and cultivate it, along with the typical, aforementioned extensions. When Andy fires up the Troybilt Horse it’s hard for him to yell WHOA! Nor am I going to be looking a gift horse in the mouth, because there would be no trace of a garden without Andy, unless you count last year’s dead corn stalks and the residue still hanging on tomato cages and fall beans growing hoops.
I suppose I could give up watermelons, cantaloupes, pumpkins and winter squash. We mostly give those away anyhow, but we get an incredible amount of satisfaction in watching them grow and our friends and kinfolks obviously enjoy receiving them. Still, that would knock well over 1,000 square feet off the growing space in one fell swoop and save Loretta many hours of backbreaking harvesting and hauling. Instead of planting a dozen or more hoops of fall beans, we could cut back to only 4 or 5 but I have no idea which varieties we would eliminate nor how we’d go about making that decision.
After discovering Bodacious sweet corn in the mid 1980s, neither Loretta, the kids nor I had found a variety we liked anywhere near as well until the summer of 2017. We had been test driving very short rows of other varieties with 15 or 20 hills per row for more than 30 years when I happened upon a white corn, from Twilley’s seed catalogue, called Glacial that year and Loretta decided it should be our main crop.
Last year we grew two main crops of both Bodacious and Glacial and produced far more sweet corn than we could manage, even with Andy’s help. I figure eliminating one variety will save at least another thousand square feet of garden space but the one that has to go will require some serious negotiation. Both varieties pass the test of tasting as good from the freezer in January as they did when they came out of the garden in July.
As I’ve said before, about the only actual work I am physically able to do in the garden is start plant seedlings and get them big enough transplant. I can sit on the front porch and pull that off. Loretta patiently brings the plant trays in when the temperature threatens to fall below freezing. Last year that turned into a lot of work because we had nearly 200 plants that were moved indoors and back outside at least 45 times. That made all we and half a dozen friends and neighbors could use and every single plant made it into a garden. I have no intentions of scaling back this year as long as Mr. P. cooperates.
