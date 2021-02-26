A friend in Letcher County recently sent me several Facebook photos of a sugar maple syrup and sugar operation that is in full swing at Southdown Farms in Ermine, just outside Whitesburg, KY. I’m not sure what their visitation schedule is like, but you can find a ton of information on their website. You can also Google "KY Maple Syrup Association" and, most likely find one of more than a dozen similar operations scattered through the hills of eastern Kentucky.
While our neck of the woods hardly compares with the high volume, commercial maple syrup and sugar industry in states like Vermont, New Hampshire and upstate New York, I find myself pleasantly surprised that several eastern KY businesses seem to have built profitable enterprises around it.
My personal experience with maple sugar was not nearly as romantic or pleasant as the activity I’ve been reading about some 66 or so years later.
My grandpa, Mose Adams (“Pap” to his children and a couple dozen grand kids) had what he called a “sugar camp” situated high on the mountain, in the head of Blair Branch about a mile or from our old home place. The sugar camp was built in a swag created by a landslide that had formed a small flat spot on the side of the mountain several decades before. It consisted of a walled-up furnace or fireplace about 10 feet long, 4 feet wide and nearly 4 feet deep that was made of field stone and homemade mortar. A sorghum evaporating pan covered the length of the furnace and the whole thing was covered with a lean-to roof about 20 x 20 feet.
An intermingled grove of maple sugar, oak, hickory, beech and ash trees, with a few chestnut saplings, dogwoods, red buds, sourwoods, sassafras, etc. stretched for nearly half a mile in both directions around the side of the mountain. At least half the timber in that particular grove was sugar maple.
During the last half of February and the first half of March, it was all hands on deck. Relatives from all over the county spent days at a time packing buckets of sap from sugar trees that had been tapped with brace and bit hand drills and hollowed out sections of elder berry or river cane to drain into every bucket and tub Pap could beg or borrow for miles around. The sap was then packed around the side of the mountain to the sugar camp.
A fire was kept burning around the clock under the evaporating pan. Two or 3 people had to constantly stir the sap to keep it from scorching until it accumulated several gallons of thick maple syrup. Then it was drained off and packed down the mountain where my mom, 2 of my aunts and half a dozen adult first cousins continued to cook it on stovetop kittles until it was done enough to harden and mold into 8 ounce blocks of maple sugar. Everyone who worked in the sugar camp was paid in sugar, but mostly in the fun of doing the work it involved. The sugar payout was scarcely more than a relatively pricey souvenir.
The spring before Pap died in November of 1954, I was just barely 5 years old but I was allowed to spend a few days at the sugar camp and even allowed to pack a few pails of sap from the closest trees. However, my primary job was to stay out of the way. I was not very good at it because one cousin or another kept sending me back to the house.
In both 1955 and 1956, two of my uncles tried to reopen the sugar camp but the effort was futile because they could not round up enough labor to keep it going. Several coal mines had just opened up and they paid far better wages than anything that could be earned making maple sugar
In 1957, when I was 8 years old, Uncle Stevie Craft tapped a dozen or so sugar trees just a couple hundred yards from our house. Mom and my Aunts Nan Craft and Lona Adams boiled the sap down in a couple of #2 wash tubs erected over outside, open fires. I was enlisted to help pack sap throughout the first few nights and wound up with mild but extremely painful frost bite on my left toes thus ending my short-lived career in the maple sugar industry. To this day, when I get a whiff of maple syrup, my toes hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.