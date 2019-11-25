Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I became acquainted with an elderly couple, Zachary and Inez, who lived a scant few miles from Breaks Interstate Park and the Kentucky state line in Dickenson County, Virginia. They owned a hillside farm that encompassed about 100 mostly wooded acres covered with hardwood, nut-bearing timber. They also had a large, spring-fed, gin-clear, pond that was loaded with largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, large blue gill and red-ear sunfish.
One of my college classmates was their close relative. Since I don’t have permission to use their, nor my old friend’s, names, I’ll be sticking to first names only in this piece of writing. A google search came up with nearly a hundred hits for my old classmate’s name, but none of them turned out to be the “Kyle” I was searching for. Mr. Z and Inez have been on the other side of life for several decades. They were both in their mid to late 70s when we first met, but both could have passed for their mid 50s in appearance and stamina. Kyle called them Uncle Z and Aunt Nezzie. I referred to them as Mr. Z and Mrs. (surname).
Kyle and I both loved to hunt and fish and that was how I met the couple. Catching fish from their pond and hunting squirrels was more akin to self defense than actual stalking. However we were only allowed to hunt with .22 rifles because shotgun blasts scared their cat, a huge, affectionate, orange colored feline that Mr. Z called O,J. and Inez called Orville, Junior. (They had previously had a cat named Orville, but I never heard the Mrs. Refer to or call O.J. by anything other than his full name.)
Kyle claimed that the real reason the couple insisted on the .22 rifle hunting requirement, was because his aunt (actually, she was his great aunt) had chipped a tooth on a piece of gunshot, while eating a piece of squirrel meat, and she, thereafter, refused to cook or eat any game that was harvested with a shotgun. She would, also, carefully inspect and feel over every fish fillet that went into a skillet to make sure there were no bones in it.
Inez never ever used contractions in her speech, nor shortened any words. “I’m sure” was, consistently, “I am sure.” Can’t was can not. Won’t was will not. Would was would not. “Thank you,” was always met with “you are welcome”, never you’re. There were no exceptions.
She called her husband “Love” when she was addressing him, but he was “Zachiarias” when she spoke of him to anybody else, even though his legal, given name was Zachary. You already know that O.J., the cat, was always Orville, Junior.
Both Kyle and I enjoyed vegetable gardening, but they kept theirs so well tended that the only garden chores, I can recall performing, involved harvesting and helping pick and break up beans or pick and shuck sweet corn. I also remember helping can kraut, for several hours, between early morning and afternoon hunting trips.
It was during a kraut canning when she told us that the “arthuritis” in her shoulder was acting up.
Kyle said, “You mean arthritis, Aunt Nez,”.
She said, “No Kyle, its arthuritis. You know I never shorten my words. People will start thinking I’m from Kentucky,”.
So, one day last week, I was in the grocery store and ran into an old neighbor. After exchanging pleasantries and how dos, he grinned and told me that his “arthuritis” was giving him a lot of trouble.
I burst out laughing and asked where he had come up with that term. I knew that he usually called it “Uncle Arthur”.
Then I spent several minutes telling him about Zachary and Inez and how I had first heard the term.
He said, “That’s a gooden. You oughta write about it.”
Even though Inez would have sworn that we were both from Kentucky, that’s what I’ve just done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.