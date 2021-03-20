My Uncle, Stevie Craft, was partially disabled as a soldier in the Spanish American War and, to this day, I am ashamed to admit that I never knew the particulars of how he got that way. He simply didn’t want to talk about it and he didn’t. My memory has also gotten so bad that I may have forgotten. I can’t wait to talk to my brother Andy again next week.
Uncle Stevie couldn’t do much in the way of manual labor. My dad and later myself plowed and hoed his garden, helped dig his potatoes, harvest and store his feed corn, helped kill his hogs and stuff like that. At least 75 % of what he ate, he grew himself or had grown for him. He even grew and twisted his own chewing tobacco until he was pretty up in years and that included saving seed from one year to the next.
His youngest child, Steve, was 14 or 15 years older than me and by the time I was old enough to enter school I was taking weekends at their house. “Little” Steve Craft went on to become a regionally well known country and bluegrass musician, but that’s another story for another time. I have no idea how Uncle Stevie wound up with the “ie” at the end of his name instead of his son. It would not be the only time something wasn’t necessarily normal on Blair Branch.
By the time I was more than 8 or 9 years old, Uncle Stevie had reached a point of disability where he wasn’t able to walk the mile up to our house anytime he took a notion. He would sharpen every knife, saw, field and garden-hoe, mowing blade, hand scythe, and anything else on the place that needed sharpening, whether it needed it or not.
He made elaborately carved toy pistols, farm implements and wheel toys that would be worth small fortunes today if certain nephews and grandchildren hadn’t lost them. He knew how to make the bark slip on a section of pawpaw branch, hollow out the interior then make all the moving parts for a powerful water gun. I never learned to play one, but he also made pawpaw flutes and recorders that would carry good tunes for anyone who could play them.
In fact, the very reason I got Uncle Stevie on my mind this afternoon was because a couple or three little pawpaw trees just down the road are starting to show some color in their skin. Sap is up and this would be the ideal time to make the bark slip and turn those limbs into any number of amazingly wonderful gadgets and gizmos.
Unfortunately I never paid much attention when he was showing me how to make them but Uncle Stevie sure made it seem easy. I’d be willing to bet that he had developed Parkinson’s Disease in his mid 50s and either lost interest or ability or both when it came to craftsman ship. That’s been my experience with the disease and most of the things I used to love to do.
In the meantime, I’m sitting here wondering why some young person without shaky hands hasn’t tracked down this long lost art and made a living of it. I’m even wondering if anybody knows what I’m talking about?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.