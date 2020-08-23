As the story goes, a fellow had been depressed for so long that he finally decided to go see a psychiatrist.
The psychiatrist asked a few questions, took some notes, and, suddenly, his eyes seemed to brighten with understanding. “I think your problem is low self-esteem,” the psychiatrist said. “It’s very common among losers.”
That old joke portrays a psychiatrist totally lacking in bedside manner. I’m glad there are far more good-mannered medical professionals than bad. The need for kind, loving, thoughtful doctors, nurses and other medical professionals seems to be at an all-time high these days. With the senior population soaring, we need compassionate caregivers who take to heart Leviticus 19:32, which exhorts us to honor and care for the elderly.
As a reminder of this great need, I hope you enjoy this very touching poem written long ago by a nurse named Phyllis McCormack:
What do you see, nurses, what do you see?
What are you thinking when you're looking at me?
A crabby old woman, not very wise,
Uncertain of habit, with faraway eyes?
Who dribbles her food and makes no reply
When you say in a loud voice, "I do wish you'd try!"
Who seems not to notice the things that you do,
And forever is losing a stocking or shoe.
Who, resisting or not, lets you do as you will,
With bathing and feeding, the long day to fill.
Is that what you're thinking? Is that what you see?
Then open your eyes, nurse; you're not looking at me.
I'll tell you who I am as I sit here so still,
As I do at your bidding, as I eat at your will.
I'm a small child of 10 with a father and mother,
Brothers and sisters, who love one another.
A young girl of 16, with wings on her feet,
Dreaming that soon now a lover she'll meet.
A bride soon at 20 -- my heart gives a leap,
Remembering the vows that I promised to keep.
At 25 now, I have young of my own,
Who need me to guide and a secure happy home.
A woman of 30, my young now grown fast,
Bound to each other with ties that should last.
At 40, my young sons have grown and are gone,
But my man's beside me to see I don't mourn.
At 50 once more, babies play round my knee,
Again we know children, my loved one and me.
Dark days are upon me, my husband is dead;
I look at the future, I shudder with dread.
For my young are all rearing young of their own,
And I think of the years and the love that I've known.
I'm now an old woman, and nature is cruel;
'Tis jest to make old age look like a fool.
The body, it crumbles, grace and vigor depart,
There is now a stone where I once had a heart.
But inside this old carcass a young girl still dwells,
And now and again my battered heart swells.
I remember the joys, I remember the pain,
And I'm loving and living life over again.
I think of the years, all too few, gone too fast,
And accept the stark fact that nothing can last.
So open your eyes, nurses, open and see,
Not a crabby old woman; look closer … see me.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
