I sent a copy of my recently published book to a dear high school friend, and he commented that I didn't say much about my father. When I checked, I found that he was right. Other than a poem, just a mention here and there. My mother played a much more prevalent role in my writings.
This may seem logical--we tend to be closer to our mothers. But I was a “daddy's girl,” so that did interest me.
Our mothers tend to serve as role models, consciously or not. But fathers? Dad--the person I went to when mom said “no.” The person my daughter wrapped around her little finger when, yes, I said “no.”
So who was this man? Besides the giver of gifts? The American self-made man.
Coming from poverty, at age 15 he lied to get a night job at a local steel mill. His mother said he couldn't quit school, so he worked nights and studied by day. I don't know how he did it, but he did graduate. I have his class ring.
That same mother wouldn't let him go to college when a successful uncle in Oklahoma offered to pay his way, so he stayed home to help support the family.
Eventually he talked his way into sales. Back then there was a height limit, and he was too short, but he offered to work for commissions only, if they'd give him a chance.
Probably a natural-born salesman, he proved his ability. Years later, at 65, the company told him he could work as long as he wanted--they said he could “run circles” around their college graduates.
Because he knew steel; he could spot problems and causes in shipments that they knew nothing about.
At 70 he retired, seeing the coming downturn and knowing he was too old to hang on until the industry recovered.
This man is the father of my sledding story, except he drove himself to the doctor, with two children in the back seat. The prognosis was a concussion and a hospital stay.
This is the man who refused to argue with his son over a war he believed in because he had seen friends become permanently estranged from their sons over the conflict.
This is the man who sang “Daddy's Little Girl” to me. A few years after he died I attended a wedding where they sang it, and I cried as memories came flooding back.
His love of music filled our house. As a young man, he rode the train to Pittsburgh for weekly voice lessons. He paid for his sister to do the same.
He sang everything from Barbershop Quartet (think “The Music Man”) to opera. He sang on the radio in Indianapolis, where his company sent him to cross the picket line on a steel strike. He sang in the church choir led by “Buffalo Bob Smith” in--yeah--Buffalo.
Some local guy who established a nightclub in NYC offered him a job, and he turned it down because he felt it wouldn't provide a stable family income.
Back in the '50s, when we traveled and radio wasn't available, we sang in the car. That's probably where I developed my ear for harmony.
And if I have any knack for storytelling, it came from him, for he was a spinner of stories. He loved to “mess-up” a bedtime fairy tale, and while I don't directly remember it myself, I do remember my children saying “That's not right, Grandpa,” and they'd correct it for him.
This man wasn't perfect by any means, but mostly he did try to do what was right. He took his faith seriously, and I can remember seeing him down on his knees in prayer. Traveling on a Sunday would find us in Sunday School, somewhere, at 9:00. I have 12 years of perfect attendance Sunday School pins to attest to that.
Some of us have better memories of our fathers than others do, but as Father's Day approaches, it seemed appropriate to finally describe the importance of my father's role in my life.
The outgoing portion of my personality comes from him, and my love of words. My need to “give back” also does, because I was blessed to have this man help to shape my life values.
This probably just scratches the surface of the influences of my father's life, but from “daddy's little girl” to daddy's daughter, I am glad to spend a few minutes paying tribute to this man who taught me the importance a father can have for a child.
