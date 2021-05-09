The approach of Mother's Day seems like an appropriate time to ponder the importance of our mothers and their — or our — roles in a child's life. Some relationships progress more smoothly than others, but in the end, the inescapable fact is that mothers play an instrumental role in who we become, or don't become. They form our earliest memories, and are present in our pre-memory, too.
This year I am excited to finally meet my newest grandson in this week preceding Mother's Day, and I'm almost equally excited to spend that day with my daughter. The card that I will give her is one that I bought several years ago, in hopes that her yearning to become a mother would one day be realized.
But for now, I thought that I would like to share the essay that I wrote after my mother passed away. In truth, it was a rewrite of an essay that I had written about 30 years before, but I revised it to reflect those additional years of observing and absorbing her influence in my life:
TO MOTHER
A Tribute
Over the years I have written various tributes to my mother, describing her as "strong and gentle,” "serene,” and "wise.” They were all attempts to put into words the images I carry of her in my mind. Now that she has passed from my daily life into memory, all of these descriptions meld into the woman who I knew and loved.
While my children were growing up, I wished to be a mother like her, for she nurtured me and sheltered my trusting heart and helped me to keep my head on straight. Always a realist, she feared that I would be hurt by others or disappointed by unreachable dreams. Sometimes she didn't encourage me when I craved encouragement, but she was always honest and never belittled my endeavors.
She gave me a love of books, freedom from her own prejudices, and when the time came, independence. She allowed me to become an adult, and treated me like one once I was grown.
On the surface, one would think she lived a life unruffled by stress and turmoil, but that was not true. As a young girl she watched her strong patriarchal father lose his job and then his pride when he lied about his age to find another job during the Depression.
In a family with four girls, she saw herself as the "ugly duckling"--the quiet, plain older sister to a darling baby and two blond, fun-loving "middle sisters.”
When I was a young mother, I watched my mother's desolation as her son's anti-war beliefs and errant life-style threatened to split the family and alienate the father who cherished him above all others.
That man was not always easy to live with, but their marriage survived 50 years of joy and sorrow, and in the end, she felt lost without the man who had shared so much of her life.
But when he died in Florida, and we traveled to Pennsylvania for the funeral, her first words when I got out of the car were, "Are you all right, Cubby?" This from the woman who I was going to console, but who knew the pain that his death would cause for "Daddy's Little Girl.”
A year before my father died, they sustained severe injuries from a car accident. My mother's pain, at 73, was heartbreaking. The doctors said she would never walk again. But her determination carried her through the pain of rehabilitation until, a year later, she needed neither wheelchair nor cane. Her strength of will enabled her to continue her life independently for many more years.
Toward the end of that life, after she came to live with me, our roles shifted as she became increasingly more dependent and home-bound. Her heart slowly wore itself out until, two weeks before her 95th birthday, it simply stopped.
A few years later, when my daughter (who was named for her) got married, her fiance told me that she wanted to wear her grandmother's wedding rings, and asked if that would be all right. I could think of no higher tribute to a grandmother from a granddaughter, and I know how pleased she would be to see them on her granddaughter's hand. It also pleased me to realize just how much influence she had had on my daughter.
All of my life, her essence will remain entwined with who I am. I am my own person, with my own failures and successes, strengths and weaknesses, but I hope that my mother's legacy will remain throughout my life. What better gift could a mother bequeath to her daughter?
