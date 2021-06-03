A few years ago I wrote an article on TV ads. Having never reactivated a TV account, I now get most of my advertising from the radio. Well, okay, a lot comes across on internet sources like Facebook, but I systematically ignore those.
So, radio it is. Without the visual images, you focus on the words. Do you ever wonder at the--hmm--stupidity of them?
Take, for example, the one about buying clothes from an online source. They start with a quip about the frustration of trying to find "clothes you love in just the right fit and size." I don't know about you, but I can't do that without actually trying them on, because size labels are frequently unreliable.
I buy t-shirts online, and usually that works just fine. But the last one I bought said that it ran small and suggested buying a size larger. So I did. The size larger fit like two sizes smaller.
They said not to return it, they'd just refund my money. Okay. But meanwhile, I don't have the shirt I loved. Should I reorder, another size larger? I decided I didn't love it that much.
Meanwhile, you're buying your clothes from this online company. Here comes the first box. Such excitement. Except it doesn't fit, you don't like the fabric, and the colors aren't true to what you saw on the website. But that's okay. They'll send you another box soon, and this sure beats a trip to the store to find something. I guess.
Then there's the Mr. Clean Magic Wand ad that promises it will clean like a unicorn. Well, I guess that would be magic, since unicorns don't exist. So if that's the analogy, it just failed. Still, unicorns are typically depicted as sparkly, so I guess that works on the consumer. Maybe.
The real problem occurred, though, when I googled the product and found that it comes in at #8 on, of all things, showbiz cheat sheet. Their information comes from the EWG warnings (if you're not familiar with this group, you might look it up; they're known for nonpartisan evaluations).
"Why?" you might ask. Environment, cancer, respiratory concerns. You may not care about the first one, but the other two are worrisome.
Actually, most of our most recognized cleaning products make this list, with Lysol and Clorox at #2 and #1 respectively. The products on the list carry concerns about cancer, respiratory, allergy, and even reproductive problems.
My Lysol and Clorox bottles say, if you bother to read the warnings, that they cause eye and skin damage and to use in a well-ventilated space. I guess that means not to use them--well, where? In my clothes closet? And they fall short of saying to wear goggles or protective gloves or face masks. I guess you're supposed to just close your eyes, grab your oven mitts, and hold your breath.
Well, I've digressed a bit, so I'll move to my third advertisement, for insurance. We're told that low voices sell products. Probably because they're male voices, and of course we trust men more. So here you're given a woman's voice, and the man's voice comes in every few seconds with some inane comment, like he's emphasizing the point.
But the woman gives all of the actual information; the man adds nothing to the content. I guess we're just supposed to hear his voice and automatically buy the product.
Which just may work, because how much do we actually listen? We hear the jingle--"Mr. Clean gets rid of dirt and grime;" "Liberty, Liberty, Liberty," and we grab the product off the shelf or immediately run out and change our insurance coverage.
Advertising is a powerful tool. Or weapon, depending on how you look at it. The tactics are almost endless. Repeat something three times and it takes hold mentally. Supposedly. Use weasel words--"like" being the most popular--and we don't even hear them. Our brain just makes the immediate transfer.
Which, of course, belies the logic, because if Mr. Clean is a unicorn, and unicorns don't exist, then . . . Well, you get my point.
I could go on at length about this. I used advertising as my primary examples of argumentative fallacies when I taught, because they provide such good targets. And evidently we fall for them, because the same tactics have been popping up for the past fifty years. At least. And people get paid big bucks to create them.
So what do you do? Listen carefully. Think about what is actually being promised. Do some research. Or maybe, like me, just listen to them (or watch them), and play a game of "I can see how dumb you think I am."
