It's been a while since I wrote about music, but when you listen as much as I do, sooner or later there's more to say.
Recently my daughter introduced me to ambiance music on YouTube, and oh my! You can find just about anything: Disney (if you're a fan, you get autumn at the Magic Kingdom with “Main Street” show tunes), Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings; cooking (you'd want to dance in the kitchen), studying (it would put me to sleep), seasonal . . .
And of course, that's where I landed. Great for decorating for Halloween or fall. Of course, I'm not getting much of that done, because I'm sitting here listening and watching and making notes for this article.
So here's “School Days,” 1907. Really old songs. And pictures. Covers from magazines like “The Country Gentleman”--ten cents. Published from 1852-1955. “Liberty”--five cents. A weekly begun in 1924. “Collier's,” “Coronet,” “The Saturday Evening Post.”
Their ads are the most fun. Here's one titled “Fall is vivid--Travel by Greyhound.” There's not even a bus in the colorful fall scene.
Here's a guy cleaning windows, with a lady offering him a beer on a tray. Two men walking outdoors, one smoking a pipe. The only text? “Autumn Blends.” I guess that was the tobacco.
I love the one for Spotlight coffee (you have to read the text to discover that). The lady is taking a coffee break while raking leaves. And yep, she's dressed in a skirt and sweater set and stylish shoes. She could be headed out on a date.
Then the artwork and covers. Here's a family enjoying an afternoon cookout. Dad's serving up hot dogs to the kids. Mom--again in a skirt and blouse--trimming a tree. At least she's wearing yard gloves (see next paragraph).
A cover for “American Weekly” (Oct. 1953) features a guy in a wheelbarrow full of raked leaves listening to his new transistor radio and recording the World Series stats. A lady in a tree picking apples, wearing a dress and white dress gloves. A home economics class with girls learning to set the proper Thanksgiving table.
Many of these were done by Norman Rockwell. We probably recognize him best for his magazine covers (he did 323 for “The Saturday Evening Post” alone), but he painted over 4,000 originals. His career spanned over 50 years. His illustration “The Problem We All Live With,” for “Look Magazine” in 1964, became the iconic image of the Civil Rights Movement.
Well, lots to look at when I'm supposedly decorating. So, the music? Some familiar, some not. Here's a jazzy song about loving coffee, accompanied by several coffee ads. Then songs from the '30's that became classics: “September Song,” “September in the Rain,” “Autumn in New York,” “When Autumn Goes.”
That one has an interesting story. Here, Rosemary Clooney sings it. I thought it was an old song. It is, sort of. Johnny Mercer (1909-1976) wrote the lyrics, but he never finished them. But he was a big fan of Barry Manilow, and after he died, his widow gave them to Manilow. He added the melody and recorded his hit in 1984.
As might be expected, these songs have dance beats--”Shine on Harvest Moon” (1908), “The Autumn Waltz” (1956), reflecting the Big Band Era, when you either went out to dance on Saturday night or you rolled back the living room rug and turned up the radio.
Most seem to be about loss, like Nat King Cole's “Autumn Leaves,” when summer fades and the year wanes.
If you are beyond a certain age, you will remember at least some of this music. But before you say “I'm not that old,” give it a listen. When I scroll through some of the comments, of course I see the ones who do remember.
But then I see “I am 14 years old, and I absolutely looooove this music!” Or “I'm 16 years old and somehow I like old music more than nowadays music,” and “I'm sitting here studying and cramming for a test tomorrow . . . “
Apparently an inter-generational attraction exists for this music. And how could it not? For this is just music. People who can sing without the theatrics of a stage show and electronic technology. Musicians just playing their music. Big Band, jazz, maybe Bossa Nova or even hip-hop beats.
As one listener observed, “This . . . style of music may be a lot older than I am, but what's not to love. So much warmth and comfort.”
Coming next: Halloween Ambiance Music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.