February is Black History Month. It has been since President Gerald Ford declared it as such in 1976.
Occasionally a student would ask me why. The first few times, it caught me off-guard. Then I started responding, “Because every other month is white history month.” That got them thinking.
Technically, today that's not true. May celebrates Asian-Pacific American Month. September is Hispanic-Latino Month. November, Native American.
But we're talking about African-American (in 1976, “Black” was an accepted term). I like it because it provides a “teachable moment.” And I suspect we all have a lot to learn.
For example, why February? It basically comes down to three reasons: 1) Frederick Douglass was born in February; 2) it is the month when President Lincoln approved the Joint Resolution of Congress for the 13th Amendment (and coincidentally his birth month, too); 3) it was when the 15th Amendment was passed.
I don't know which month may hold the most birthdays of notable African-Americans, but February features several: Rosa Parks, Langston Hughes, W.E.B. Dubois, Hank Aaron, Michael Jordan, Smokey Robinson, Fats Domino, Sidney Poitier, Rihanna; you could look up your own list of notables.
The point, of course, is to do a little research into who and why people are notable. And February is a month to spark that initiative. An opportunity to expand our awareness of the contributions of men and women who fought against the odds to contribute to America's progress and diversity.
Many names we've probably never heard. Names like these:
+Katherine G. Johnson. “the only non-white, non-male member of the Space Task Force charged with getting American astronauts into space as soon as possible.” Well, if you read or saw "Hidden Figures", you may know the name. But did you know that John Glenn, not trusting the new technology to make calculations, insisted that Johnson do it for his flight?
+Madame C. J. Walker. The first self-made millionaire (black or white, male or female) in America.
And following close behind--
+Annie Malone. She catapulted her cosmetics industry in the 1920s into becoming the first multi-millionaire. Reportedly paid Missouri's highest income tax in 1924--$40,000 (that's almost $581,000 today). Yeah, she paid her taxes . . .
+Hattie McDaniel. The daughter of former slaves and the first African-American to win an Oscar, for her supporting role in "Gone With the Wind". Because of segregation, she wasn't allowed to attend the movie's premiere.
Although I've chosen women here, there are many others who overcame obstacles to contribute to the progress and diversity of America. Among them, Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, Colin Powell, George Washington Carver, Booker T. Washington, Joe B. Louis (who “proved” to both segregated America and Hitler that racial superiority was a myth).
You can research the contributions, if you want. They, and many others, made our lives safer, healthier and easier.
Of course, you can list lots of non-Black Americans who have done this, too. Our history books are full of them. So, the point is to realize that many people, from slaves to 20th century citizenship opportunities that slaves could never even have dreamed of, have also succeeded.
The notable that I have omitted, so far, is Martin Luther King, Jr. Perhaps our most visible 20th century figure. Of course, he has his own day, in January.
But I like to save him for February. If you have never actually heard his “I Have a Dream” speech, you can find it on YouTube. In August, 1963, I was entering my sophomore year in high school. Politically clueless.
I don't even remember knowing there was a March on Washington, no less the history-changing impact it had. Today, though, I am moved by documentaries of the event. I am moved by the eloquence of the speaker's words and the preacher's cadences of delivery.
I listen for Mahalia Jackson's voice from the crowd, calling “Tell them about the dream, Martin, tell them about the dream.” That moment when he goes off-script and extemporaneously delivers the poetic, stirring words that are most quoted today.
The solidarity of the gathering — integrated, peaceful, the fears of violence unfulfilled — should impress anyone with what people could accomplish with dignity if they sincerely believed in a cause. Because that March provided the impetus for President Lyndon Johnson to sign into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964, not quite a year after it occurred.
So, this is February. Month of Presidents' Day, Valentine's Day, and — Black History. A month to appreciate America's leadership, revel in the fun of flowers and cards, and learn something about a people who too often went unappreciated and unrecognized.
