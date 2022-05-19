I have never felt a yen to write advice columns, but lately the thought has entered my mind. You know, the “Dear Miss Gamelda, I am scheduled for wrist surgery next week and need some advice about what to do in order to prepare . . . Yours Faithfully. “
“Dear Yours Faithfully, In the first place, you have waited too long to contact me, but here's my advice, for what help it may be . . .”
Several weeks ago I had wrist surgery for carpal tunnel. In my right arm, so it would cause some major restrictions in dexterity. I had to be at the hospital in Lexington at 5:30 for my surgeon's first surgery of the day—at 8:00.
We hit the road at about 4:00, and with only three hours of sleep, I was surprisingly awake. Of course, I would sleep most of the next two days to make up for that burst of energy, but that's okay. I wasn't expected to do much anyway.
I am fortunate, as my son is a nurse practitioner, and he's a very good care-giver. Even at washing hair (I assume this was an important class in his training). Plus his wife had undergone this surgery a year ago, so he had hands-on experience.
I came home with a list of things I couldn't do while my right hand and wrist were heavily bandaged. Sort of obvious, after the fact, but this surgery required some pre-op preparation.
So I stocked up on paper plates and plastic forks, which eliminated trying to wash dishes, since I couldn't get the hand wet for two weeks. I also stocked up on finger foods and single-serve freezer meals.
I paid bills that would come due and signed several blank checks, as I figured someone else could fill in the rest. If you do this and expect non-family helping you, you might want to hide those checks until needed.
I also practiced things like face washing, tooth-brushing, and dressing left-handed. I definitely will never be ambidextrous!
If you take daily pills, those travel containers come in handy. I filled two weeks worth so I wouldn't have to hassle with trying to open the bottles every day.
All of this was very helpful. What you can't do after this surgery is cut with a knife (the pressure hurts), write legibly, pour something holding a heavy container in that hand, or anything requiring flexibility in both hands.
Before my son left, he cooked meat and cut it up in bites, opened canned vegetables and put them in storage containers, and scrambled eggs for me. I think he used the whole dozen, but that's okay—they reheated well with the pre-cooked bacon.
One aggravating part of the recovery time was the mostly uselessness of my right hand. Even typing at the computer stressed it, and one hand-one finger pecking mostly wasn't worth the effort.
Another aggravation was keeping the bandaging dry for those two weeks, which made bathing quite a challenge. Lots of saran wrap (be sure you buy some if you don't otherwise stock it), then a plastic bag secured by rubber bands.
Even then, I kept that arm out of the shower. The fact that I have a tub with a make-shift hand-held shower head was immensely helpful. Still, hair washing and the simple daily shower became a bit of a chore.
Now, six weeks later, I am almost fully recovered. I faithfully did my hand-wrist exercises, and my handwriting is almost back to its normal illegibility. My left hand tests stronger than my right, but I suspect it would have if tested pre-op, as I favor it for a lot of tasks.
I still do all the exercises, though, and I still have to be careful with weight and pressure or twisting motions for that wrist. As you learn with most surgeries, you seem better before you actually are, and the internal healing continues.
Even if you're not facing this surgery, you may some day. Or you may know someone who is. It's estimated that this condition affects five million Americans; it's the 4th most common surgery. You can find lots of information online, but not so much about specifically how to deal with the healing period.
So maybe this is useful, or just something to think about and forget, but as Miss Gamelda might say, “forewarned is forearmed.”
