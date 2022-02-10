“Far away places with strange sounding names . . .” Of course it's a song lyric. You can find it by several artists on YouTube, if you want; it goes back to 1948. Everyone from Bing Crosby to Willie Nelson to Sam Cooke has recorded it.
I don't know when I first heard it, but it quickly comes to mind when I think about traveling. Which I'm doing, because Costco Magazine had the results of some travel poll they did.
Now that I'm older, and the pandemic has grounded me, I wonder if—or when—I'll be able to take those dream trips again. Unlike some, the fact that I can't hasn't triggered an anger or rebellion in me, but it has gotten me to wondering what my travel future holds.
Just today I was thinking about taking my grandson to New York City in two or three years. Remembering my escapades of a few years ago, I wonder if I'm finally too old to be so foolhardy.
Luckily, I don't have to decide that right now. But when this magazine came, I saw that article about favorite places to visit. According to TravelMedium.com, Bangkok is #1. Definitely not on my list, although I know people who went there and would go again.
Costco had five categories. All four Beaches were off our mainland, but my choice would be that beach on Florida's east coast that I grew up visiting. The closest I get now is Folly Beach, and that is pretty good, too, in the off-season.
Cruises was an easy category, because I don't do cruises. Which is a long story, but suffice it to say I'd rather fly to my destination than spend four or five days floating there. But if you like cruises, I guess they are the destination.
I might consider one of those European river cruises, but the ones I've looked at never spend enough time at their on-shore stops.
Domestic was also easy. I've developed a love for New York City. For the life of me I don't know why—my first couple of trips there were less than fantastic—but trips in recent have guaranteed its attraction for me.
Some people complain about the rudeness of people there, but I didn't encounter that. Anyone that I dealt with was friendly and helpful.
Of course, in the future I'll probably have to avoid getting on the wrong subways or wandering around at eleven o'clock at night semi-lost, trying to find my hotel.
Galloping up for a close second to New York would be Walt Disney World. In the off season, if there is such a thing any more. But it's full of memories, both as a mom and grandma. I have no desire to go there right now, but maybe soon. “Soon” being a relative term, of course.
Another category was Cultural. Paris was the runner-up. One place I definitely won't be running back to. I was there with my family 17 years ago. The people were rude, the signs (like for the metro) must have been in a dozen languages, none of which was English, and street corners often smelled like pee, because that's what they do there.
This was a year when they were vying for the Summer Olympics. Not surprised that they lost their bid.
Yeah, I know—it wasn't based on the above. But still . . .
The culture that I did love was Japan's, when I visited my sister, who lived there for two years. Of course, that was fifty years ago, and I know it's not the same. But we got ten days of immersion in Japanese culture, much of it domestic rather than tourist, and I loved it.
Overlapping that, and a tropical destination, would be Guam. Having lived there for 15 months, and teaching at a girls' high school, I experienced much of the culture closed to other military families.
Again, it wouldn't be the same today. Oh my goodness—those lovely young girls would be grandmothers now, and though I look at pictures and remember them, I know I am long forgotten. Still, I'd love to experience the island again.
Browsing in my mind about places that I'd like to go to or return to is a kind of wishful therapy. In the end, it doesn't matter if you ever get there; it's just nice to dream about it.
“Far away places I'm longing to see . . . calling, calling me . . ."
