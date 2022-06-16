“You have to get on with your life.” We like to tell people that when they are suffering from a great loss. Kind of a nice way to say “Get over it.” Also a convenient way to avoid dealing with the problem of grief.
We did it repeatedly, either directly or indirectly, with all the past school shootings. Will we do it again? Now that some time has passed, are we already getting our lives “back to normal” and past these events that happen far away from us.
But maybe this latest tragedy, added to all that came before, and yes, will likely come after, sparked the fire for change.
Last Saturday, March for Our Lives sponsored rallies in favor of gun control legislation across the nation. David Hogg, former Parkland student and one of the founders, said “This time is different . . . if our government can't do anything . . . it's time to change who is in government.”
A young spokesman from Voters for Tomorrow stated, “We have grown up in a world where we all jump at the pop of a balloon." Generation Z is done with the games, done with the '"thoughts and prayers." Lawmakers, he said, "can vote for common-sense legislation, or young people will vote them out.”
Those young people can be a powerful force. They are the graduating seniors at Parkland remembering friends they lost in the shooting.
They are 16-year-olds from Sandy Hook remembering classmates who will never celebrate that rite of passage—a driver's license. (which, incidentally, is harder to get than a gun).
And of course, school shootings are not the only cause of young people losing friends and family members.
In 2020, 30% of the deaths age 1-19 were suicides. And how many were accidental, due to a lack of gun safety? Or from mall shootings or arguments that got out of control?
Since 2018, six of the last nine deadliest mass shootings were committed by individuals 21 or younger.
Beefing up school security won't address those causes. It will take a multi-pronged effort to address the need to safeguard our schools and public places.
On June 8, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting Our Kids Act. It would raise the minimum age to purchase to 21, clamp down on gun trafficking, require safe storage of firearms. It won't pass in the Senate.
They announced their own bipartisan agreement. A bill that can pass. It doesn't include a minimum age for purchase or other key restrictions, but it would be a start for a long process of common-sense legislation.
Meanwhile, many advocacy groups are gaining visibility. Fred Guttenburg, who started Dads Against Guns, issued a Father's Day message: “This week, I was supposed to be a proud father sitting in the stands to watch Jamie accept her high school diploma . . . Instead, I spent Jamie's would-be Graduation Day visiting her grave . . . Dads, you can own guns and still support gun safety.”
Brady United, formed by Reagan's Press Secretary shot at that assassination attempt, says “We work with gun owners and non-gun owners . . . to create solutions!”
These groups are not trying to invalidate the Second Amendment. They're trying to address a modern world of weaponry that the Founding Fathers could not possibly have envisioned.
There are other groups, too: Dads for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, Everytown.
Their websites provide ways to get involved. At least one includes a link for voter registration. At least one includes a link to contact your congressmen.
Many polls indicate support for some kind of control measures. A USA Today/Ipsos poll points out that “half of Republicans support stricter gun laws, a double-digit jump in a year (from 35% to 50%).” You would assume that at least some of these people are pro-gun.
But pro-gun doesn't have to mean anti-regulations. People on both sides of the issue can find points that they do agree on.
The news is already moving on to other issues and attention-grabbing stories, but as we move on with them, we don't have to relegate this issue to the closet until the next mass killing. Because, as one source I read said, someone is out there somewhere, even now planning an assault.
