One of my friends recently said that if a candidate could come up with a way to eliminate junk phone calls, he would be elected President. When I mention that to someone, they laughingly agree.
The electability, I think, would extend to including junk email. To me, those are even more annoying.
I mean, at least you can take action against a phone call. I—and many people that I know—just don't answer the calls from unknown numbers. If they leave a message, I can decide whether or not to return the call.
And after about three calls from the same number — Julian, NC; Johnstown, OH; Prince Albert, Saskatchewan?? — I just hit the “block this caller” option. They probably just try again from some other number, but I'll never know, will I?
But these emails? Well, deleting them is easy, too. Just takes a few seconds to hit “delete all.” I absolutely never open them.
What puzzles me is why I get them. Or where they get their information on me. I mean, with all of our technological data-collecting ability, it would seem they wouldn't waste time on me.
Take, for instance, the myriad ones I get that seem to think I'm a male. “Local Love—Nectar of God.”
“Get Larger THAN LIFE in the bedroom.” “All men should read this . . .” “Exotic Spice enhancement: MEN ONLY.”
I mean, did you check the name? Not too many male Catherine's running around out there. A boy named Sue, maybe. But Catherine? Or Ruby?
Well, I like that one. I won't have to take my love to town anymore, because several times lately I have received congratulation notices . . . from Pornhub. “We're really excited that you joined . . .”
For crying out loud! Makes me wonder what site I browsed recently that triggered that connection.
Then there's Silver Singles. And eharmony. I got four of theirs in three days. Must think I'm really desperate.
I tried eharmony, oh, about 20 years ago. Gave up pretty quickly. Did they keep my data and decide I might like to try again? Please tell me not!
Still, it's pretty funny. Because right in the midst of theirs are “Walk in tub for seniors,” “Better hearing,” “Better vision,” “Inogen Oxygen.” “Lose 50 lbs in 61 days.” Obviously I'm a prime candidate for geriatric romance.
I can mortgage my house (at my age?), pay off my mortgage (already did that), sell my house for cash (and live where?); consolidate my debt; buy funeral insurance (whoops, too late, I did that a couple of years ago).
Bank of America calls me “Dear valued customer.” Which is interesting, because I've never had an account at Bank of America.
I can buy Vivant for home security. Obviously they don't keep records. I bought Vivant a few years ago, thanks to one of those hard-sell, door-to-door salesmen. Fortunately, within 24 hours I researched the company on-line. Based on several bad reviews, I canceled the contract. Maybe they think I've got enough memory loss to have forgotten.
Now there's a pitch I might fall for. Guaranteed restorer of aging memory loss. Amazing new discovery that even doctors don't know about. One little pill a day—no side effects—and you will remember all of those wonderful things you have forgotten in recent years.
Well, I expect you've got your own list of junk emails. Because I am technologically challenged and morbidly afraid of opening one of these to a virus or a hack, I always just delete them. That at least prevents my senior susceptibility to scams.
But I do resent their just indiscriminately appearing, cluttering up my mailbox. Although, maybe I would miss multiple chances to poke fun at them.
Well, like I said—give me a candidate who promises to get rid of these junk phone calls and emails, and I'll vote for them.
Of course, even that could be a scam. We all know what happens to campaign promises once a candidate is elected . . .
