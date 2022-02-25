I have always been a reader. From hiding under the covers with a flashlight to hiding in a corner with a book when I was supposed to be getting ready for school, books were always my siren's call.
The months of Covid isolation just gave me another excuse to read more (because, of course, I needed another excuse).
But while I can easily fill the hours of a day with reading, I also learn interesting little educational tidbits.
For example, I recently learned that the expression “above the fold” originally referred to the placement of an article on a newspaper page. Folding it in half, the most important headlines—the ones to attract your attention and sell the paper—were “above the fold.” As opposed to below it. With time, the statement took on a broader meaning.
Similarly with “above the salt,” which dates back to the Middle Ages. To be seated above the salt (an expensive commodity) denoted power, rank, or a place of honor for distinguished guests, religious or secular. The peasants sat “below the salt.” I assume that meant they didn't get any . . .
In the C. S. Harris mysteries that I read, the odious Lord Jarvis frequently pulls out his expensive jeweled snuff box and takes a pinch. Since it's addictive, I assume Jarvis uses a high grade of the stuff. That would meet his aristocratic standards, and therefore be “up to snuff.”
The phrase seems to have first appeared in a London newspaper in 1807, to mean something of sufficient quality. By 1864, Merriam-Webster says it meant “meeting an applicable standard.”
Then there's “take the high road,” as in “you take . . . ,” if you know the song. The lyrics evidently follow an ancient Scottish belief that a soldier who died in battle would travel underground back to Scotland, and therefore would get home before the living soldier. It's a very pretty song, but a sad one.
In England, it might have referred to London's main streets (high) and back streets, or alleys (low), which probably also implied which strata of society frequented them.
In 1948, Thomas Dewey adopted the phrase as a political slogan against Harry Truman, claiming that he took the high—or morally upright—road, as opposed to whatever road his opponent was on. So today the phrase denotes a path of action that is most correct or least likely to cause harm.
Since I am currently cataloging these phrases, I'll add another one from a recent edition of NPR's “A Way With Words”: “One hand washes the other.” This one goes all the way back to ancient Greece, and basically meant that together we can do things that we can't do alone.
This attitude of communal helpfulness or neighborliness has unfortunately been lost, because today “one hand washes the other” has been demoted to connotations of graft and corruption. Such is the fluidity of our language.
When I came to this region, I began to learn a whole new vocabulary of expressions. Phrases like “that's a lot of bunk.” I found this recently in a novel, too, attributed to Representative Felix Walker of Buncombe County, NC.
After a long speech not having much to do with the Missouri Compromise debate, he said, “I was just talking for Buncombe,” which later became “bunkum,” then “bunk” (I guess we could apply the term to today's filibusters). We could hope that his legacy as a statesman extended beyond that, but I guess it's better than being completely forgotten to history.
Well, like I said, if I needed an excuse for all of my reading, I guess this might be it. I am getting a whole new education from all of these books stacked around me. I don't have any particular use for this knowledge, but maybe learning just for the sake of learning isn't too bad. At least it's keeping my mind from atrophying. I hope!
NOTE: On Monday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m., the Laurel County Public Library is hosting a local authors showcase. I feel very honored to participate, and I hope many of you will come and meet our local authors. And I would be pleased to meet my readers, too!
