“Oh my bags are packed, I'm ready to go . . .” That's about as far as the song can go, at the moment, because I'm not standing outside anyone's door and I'm not leaving on a jet plane. Probably not any time soon, anyway.
It's a song, of course, from the '60's folk-rock era. I used to sing it accompanied by my rudimentary skills on my guitar. Now it keeps wafting through my head as I get ready to leave from my first visit with my daughter in almost 16 months. The year when “Covid got in the way.”
I missed all of those special moments that a mother shares with her daughter's months of growing toward motherhood. I missed my grandson's birth, and those opportunities to provide needed help in the first weeks after his birth.
Finally, with vaccinations and testing, I was able to meet him. At 3 1/2 months, just in time for Mother's Day. My daughter's first one. And how happy I was to be here to celebrate with her.
In the ten days since I arrived, I've learned things that I didn't know when my own two were infants. Like sweating. A three month old doesn't. Not because they don't get overheated, but because the glands haven't developed yet. A possibly dangerous situation which my daughter is very aware of, living in a hot area.
And they evidently learn about their bodies from the top down. Arms, hands, fingers; legs, feet, toes. This little one is just finding his hands; he's not really aware of his legs yet. I expect that all of this comes in quick succession in the next few weeks.
When my daughter was born, I was probably clueless to much of her development, except for what the baby book said to expect as monthly milestones during that first year.
When my son started language development, I was very aware, because I'd just studied it in a child development course. For example, “da” is typically voiced before “ma,” not due to parent preference, but because it's easier to form.
We refine the meaningless syllable “da” (as in dadadadadadadadada) into “da-da,” and point to Daddy. Soon any male figure resembling that person becomes “da-da,” and we quickly impress upon baby that dada goes with only one person. Thus the physical ability to say the word combines with the mental ability to categorize.
But I digress. Our little one is still a few months away from that. Right now he and I have interesting conversations: I talk and he gurgles. He's done a lot of that this week.
In just ten days, I've watched his interest in his surroundings increase--pictures in books absorb him, stars in the universe circling over his crib fascinate him, glistening leaves waving on the trees outside mesmerize him. Everything now seems to catch his attention.
While I've learned many things about infant development on this visit, I've also learned something about dogs. I had planned to leave mine at home, but Carrie developed some health issues, and we decided that I should bring them along.
Carrie was pretty nonplussed. She mostly just came when the baby cried, to see what that was. But Burdie would jump up on the bed, sniff a bit, and then sit down with her back turned. We thought she was pouting. I was a little concerned.
But the pediatrician said that doing that is actually a sign of acceptance. She felt it was safe to turn her back.
I, of course, googled it, and yep--it's common canine behavior with any stranger, if they feel they can trust you. Sort of like never turn your back on a stranger, since you don't know if they're friend or foe. Evidently a dog senses that instinctively.
Unlike most, this has been a quiet visit. I have left the house only twice, once to make my obligatory trip to Costco for gas and items not found in our Lexington store, and once to get library books for my daughter.
So yes, my bags are packed. But when the time comes, I won't be ready to go. I will reluctantly drive away, with tears in my eyes, sad to be starting home.
I will know, however, as this precious baby smiles for me, that he will be waiting for me when I come back. And who knows, maybe I'll come on a jet plane then. When I walk through the door, he just won't be quite so little anymore.
