I recently commented on what I thought was a strange way to choose a date. Now it appears that bad breath vs. nose hair is only the tip of the iceberg.
Because now we have peanut butter. Crunchy or smooth. According to a survey on People.com, 22% of women would only consider a future with a man who likes their choice--crunchy or smooth. Almost half said it would be a deal-breaker in dating.
Peanut butter? Harbinger of a happy future together? What is going on here? Is peanut butter a daily diet necessity? Is your future partner to be a clone of yourself?
What if he is peanut intolerant? What if he's good-looking, financially stable, drug free and sober? Whoops--failed the peanut butter test . . .
There are other deal-breakers, of course. A Reader's Digest article found 25 for women. They included the serious stuff--dishonesty, lack of ambition, “irreconcilable differences.”
And yes, that includes the “I can change him” game that might lead to divorce at some point, because he's probably not gonna change on that peanut butter issue.
I'm surprised the list didn't include “How do you squeeze the toothpaste?” and “How do you put the toilet paper role on the holder?” Aggravations in many long-standing marriages. Probably should have asked before you said “yes” to the ring.
The same magazine listed 30 deal-breakers for men (maybe they're more picky). Some of them matched the women's. Some didn't. Like she has to drink (evidently that's a requirement for being able to have a good time). Or messy car. Of course, that could signal a messy house. Or life.
Cosmopolitan has another list, and we're back to to the weird ones: clapping when the plane lands. Or immediately standing up when it does. A sad point to arrive at, when he's already passed the peanut butter test and you've progressed to traveling together. For the last time.
A man also has to be on Twitter. That site gives us deal-breakers like can't pronounce "quinoa” correctly, wearing crocs with socks, hates pizza.
And we're back to the food test. Shaky ground. My future husband didn't like spaghetti. I finally learned that it was because his mother sliced olives into the sauce. I'm fine with that, but I don't have to make it that way. End of problem.
You can find many stories of shifting food preferences, with or without marriage. I have a nephew who refused to eat anything green growing up. Who knows why? But now green is a staple of his diet. Obviously he reevaluated his food preferences at some point. Probably not because some girl refused to date him.
Which all goes to ask, what do you base dating--or partner--preferences on? Why in the world would peanut butter or pizza be a deal-breaker?
Women tend to base their friendships on similarities. We want our friends to like what we like and dislike what we dislike. We tend to transfer that to the men in our lives.
There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but I do wonder, do these same women apply the same criteria to their friends? Julie can't be in our group because she doesn't like crunchy peanut butter. Sally doesn't like pizza, so she's out, too. And not only can Judy not pronounce “quinoa” correctly, she doesn't like it, either.
Somehow I don't see that happening, but maybe I'm wrong.
In this age of electronic match-making, I hope sites like eHarmony have realized that their important compatibility questions no longer revolve around life goals. First you have to clear the food preference, favorite movies (another deal-breaker), and messy car hurdles.
Well, what is important and what is trivia? What needs to be changed and what needs to be ignored?
Looking for the perfect mate is a tricky business, because whether we like it or not, things change. People may develop an allergy to peanuts or tomatoes, and there goes the marriage.
And then you're gonna be stuck gazing at that guy down the street. The one with the 5-bedroom house, handsome children, and vacations to Hawaii. The one who clapped when the plane landed and didn't like crunchy peanut butter.
