So here we are (yes, I feel like this is an on-going, never-ending conversation) in the umpteenth day of the coronavirus epidemic-turned-pandemic. Now known as COVID-19 because, as it turns out, everything from the common cold to this novel virus is part of the same viral family.
What we are learning seems to change every day. Like this morning I heard that South Korea is concerned about the virus reactivating in people who were cleared of it. The spokesperson reporting this was quite deliberate in not saying “reinfected.”
That, of course, is disturbing for those of us counting on some kind of immunity if we survive the disease in the first place. Or depending on hot weather to zap it, because we now have to admit that it is flourishing in hot countries, too.
We're not having a lot of success assuaging our fears. So while I register and catalog all of this, I regularly revert to the positive. That consists of all of the things I've learned so far.
Like how to use my Amazon firestick. I finally decided that I prefer talking to it as opposed to “typing” what I'm looking for with the search box.
That in turn led to discovering that there's a Junior Olympic Figure Skating competition. And although I love figure skating, it has been years since I got to watch any on full-screen TV.
Another thing that I've learned is that although tea makes great stains, it's not actually a good dye. I learned this by sacrificing two black tea bags in just enough water to cover my cream-colored slippers. Which, in spite of washing, always seemed to look dingy.
After soaking them for about eight hours, I find they now look permanently dingy. And they took three days to dry out, thanks to that wonderful memory foam that seemed to forget what dry felt like.
Another great discovery occurred this morning when I went to put on my freshly laundered sweats. Last week I actually thought I could put them away for the season, but then this cold snap hit.
Well, I read a long time ago that if you wash your sweats inside out, it preserves that “fluffy” lining. It seems to work.
What didn't work, however, was their condition upon turning them right side out. Absolutely covered in dog hair. Like I'd gotten down on the floor and rolled around with the critters. Or that I mistakenly washed them with the dogs' bedding. You may think that would be a great look, since the shirt says “When all else fails, hug the dog,” but I wasn't convinced.
It took me fifteen minutes to lint-roller all (well, almost all) of the hair off. Even though I wasn't going anywhere except to the mailbox, I do still have some semblance of propriety left.
I just hope that the rest of my sweats don't have the same malady.
Meanwhile, I am enjoying dining from my freezer and pantry shelves. Since there were no hot-cross buns for Easter, I excitedly breakfasted on a loaf of pumpkin-raisin bread that my daughter and I made last fall (yeah, it's been frozen).
Dinner consisted of berry and mandarin orange jello (no lime and pineapple this year) and tuna rice casserole with some extra ingredients thrown in. Had I been serving it we could have called “tuna surprise.” It was, however, surprisingly good.
Dessert consisted of Christmas cookies, also courtesy of the freezer, and the chocolate left over from filling those Easter baskets. What? Of course there was chocolate left over!
Obviously, this year I learned that Easter traditions are not set in stone. Or maybe just that sometimes you can kick the stones aside.
So (I figured that would be a good unifying device), I hope that you are faring as well as I am in this ongoing isolation. And that, like me, you are amazed by all of the new stuff that it is teaching us.
