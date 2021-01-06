December 25th has passed, and January 1st has passed, but wait -- we're not done with the season yet, because today is January 6th.
Of course, for most of us it is just the first Wednesday in the new year: kids at school, parents back to work, banks open -- just "business as usual."
So why is today significant? Because it is the Day of Epiphany, Three Kings Day, Old Christmas. Or, to be more specific, the 12th day of Christmas.
This date is tied to the shift from the Julian calendar (pre-1582) to the Gregorian calendar. Lowell Jones briefly explains this in the book "A Kentucky Christmas," or you can google its history.
The custom was brought to the Appalachian region by its Scots-Irish settlers, who were either too isolated to know that the date had been changed, or didn't care (I sort of like that reason best). Some churches may still observe the January date--last week I heard a local radio announcer say that his does.
Travel back for a minute, though, to pre-1582. In Lucy Worsley's holiday special on KET, "12 Days of Tudor Christmas," we start with Henry VIII's rise to the throne in 1509. Records show that he spent lavishly on Christmas that year, partly because he was an 18 year old kid, and partly to separate himself from his parsimonious father, Henry VII.
Back then, the four weeks prior to Dec. 25 -- which we spend frantically racing around preparing for the Big Day -- were days of abstinence and fasting. A religious observance of Advent monitored by Church leaders.
On Christmas Eve, homes could be decorated in anticipation of the next day. Of course there were no Christmas trees yet, but greens were brought in to adorn a home. Including weaving them through the spokes of the spinning wheel, because as of Dec. 25, no work would be done for the next 12 days (except caring for the animals).
So Dec. 25 was the beginning of -- yep, the Twelve Days of Christmas. The main gift-giving days were New Year's and Twelfth Night (Jan. 6). Special feasts were prepared, games and contests enjoyed, special entertainments presented. It was a sustained time for reveling and extravagance.
Worsley divides her twelve days into various types of preparations and activities, which provides us with some insight into where some of our customs originated.
But when Cromwell's Puritan government took over in 1653, Christmas became a symbol of Catholicism and overindulgence, and celebrations ceased. The twelve days of revelry and carousing were banned, and Christmas observances were outlawed.
The other significance of January 6, Epiphany, is separate from, but coincides with, the holiday of Old Christmas. It actually predates it, tracing back to at least 194 AD. Most Western Christian faiths believe that this was the day when the three Wise Men came to Bethlehem. By extension, this is the day that Jesus appeared to the Gentiles as Christ the Savior.
In Mexico and many cultures around the world, this is the day of gift-giving--Dia de Los Reyes Magos.
We know, of course, that we cannot date the first Christmas. Lowell Jones observes that "Old-School Baptists were the most concerned about making too much of Christmas, since they believed we know 'Not even the year, much less the exact month or day when Christ was born . . .'"
Some scholars speculate that the time was more likely in the spring, because why would Caesar Augustus call for a census in the midst of winter, when traveling would be much more hazardous? Others connect the time with the conversion of the pagans, to tie the birth of Jesus to mid-winter festivals surrounding the winter solstice.
Be that as it may, symbolically Christmas fits perfectly where it is in our calendar. In this bleak mid-winter, made ever-bleaker this year by political turmoil and the losses to our country and families wreaked by the pandemic, the birth of a child to bring light into a world lost in darkness seems particularly significant.
Whether Christmas ended on December 25th or ends today, we can hope that this year it carries a promise for healing for 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.