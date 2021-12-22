The lead-in for my last article was “Life doesn't always turn out the way we plan it.” Probably could serve for this one, too. Except maybe “Why take the easy way when a more complicated one presents itself?” is probably more characteristic of me.
I mean, here we are, one week before Christmas, and I have decided to adopt an 8-week-old Beagle puppy. Sophie. Like I don't already have a two-week list of stuff still to do. With a deadline . . .
I've had several dogs, but never a puppy. You know—one that needs to go out every two hours for potty training, which really just trains me to go out every two hours. Because she may or may not do her business. Meaning I'm making frequent house tours to see if—or where—she's done her business in the interim.
I guess I should welcome the extra exercise I'm getting, though, since it helps to avoid rationalizing why I can't go walking this afternoon.
And of course she's having separation anxiety, missing her sisters, so at night she cries in her crate, waking me two or three times. Last night I finally relented at 3:30 and put her on my bed. Hoping she wouldn't have an “accident,” because changing the sheets wasn't on today's list.
Tonight I went to the children's program at my church, and when I got home, I could hear Sophie crying all the way down the sidewalk to my front door. Poor baby.
Her appearance on Facebook the other day seemed fortuitous. My Burdie still seems to miss her “big sister,” who we lost last July. I thought I'd look for a rescue dog later in January, after we return from a trip to celebrate my grandson's first birthday.
But suddenly, here were four Beagle puppies posted by a former student of mine. How could I resist?
Burdie probably wishes I had. She looks at me with this sort of “Aw, mom, really?” look. Of course, Sophie wants to play and jumps and nips at her.
But she also follows Burdie's lead around the yard, which is cute. And she will grow. In a few months (I hope), she will have grown enough to be more of a companion.
Meanwhile, I am now treated to morning showers serenaded by a crying puppy outside the door. And when I finally let her in, of course she wanders into the shower. She is probably just as likely to pee on my foot as lick it dry.
My son—not particularly a dog lover—doted on her while visiting this weekend, taking videos and cuddling her. Last night she nestled down beside him on the sofa until I finally moved her, fearful that he might roll over and smother her.
I know my grandsons will love on her when they come for Christmas, too. Who could resist?
Oh—wait—Christmas. Less than a week away now. And here I am, busy revising my lists. Which happens fairly regularly anyway, but now instead of moving stuff around, I'm just crossing things off.
Time to evaluate priorities and decide whether I really need to bake four different cookie recipes and whether we can just do with instant mashed potatoes this year instead of the “real” kind.
As well as stopping with the decorating (yeah, some years I'm still at it on Christmas Eve). Considering everything is a potential puppy toy, I probably don't need to put out any more temptations. I'm already spending enough time moving things out of her reach and repeatedly saying “no-no!” And trying to figure out how to barricade all the electric cords so she doesn't light herself up like the Christmas tree.
That's in addition to checking on-line repeatedly to try to find out how long this puppy stage lasts. I keep hoping some site will tell me until she's ten weeks old. I think it may be a long winter . . .
I guess this all boils down to a warning: Be careful if you're getting someone a puppy for Christmas. It appears they are a lot more work than you may want to sign up for.
But then, here she is, begging me to pick up her soft warm little body and love on her. I suspect some day I'll have fond memories of her babyhood. And of a Christmas that was disrupted, this year, by a sweet puppy instead of by my own ineptitude.
So, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone, from Sophie and me. And Burdie, when she quits sulking . . .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.