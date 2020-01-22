Hmm. I'm not sure that's grammatically correct. Sounds good, though, so I'm just going to leave it. I only taught English, you know. I never claimed to be a know-it-all grammatical expert.
I could look it up, I guess, but that would require initiative and energy. Something I seem to lack. At least right now.
Because right now I'm looking around my house and wondering — sort of — when I will put away the trappings of the season.
I could fall back on the excuse that I've been gone for a couple of weeks, but that is sort of a red herring. Deep down I know Christmas would still be up, had I been here.
And before I left? Oh, way too early!
So here I am, having almost reached the stage of “today's the day.” Almost.
This stage emerges in phases. Number one was last Friday, when I got up and suddenly decided to put away a number of soft items. Like stockings, kitchen towels and potholders, chair-back covers, etc.
They go in one of those flat under-the-bed bins that I don't put under the bed. Because that's where I keep my bath towels, sheets, T-shirts, and off-season shoes.
Anyway, I can't get the bin out until my suitcase, still half unpacked on the spare bed (initiative, remember), gets emptied and put away.
So all this stuff is piled on my still-extended dining room table. Leaving me just enough room to write this.
The second phase commences when I begin walking around eyeing items and saying, “I think it's time to put that away.” Like the reusable Advent calendars, which probably should have disappeared by about Dec. 30th.
That phase can take a few weeks, but I think I'm entering it, as I caught myself saying it to a few items this morning. Including those calendars.
Stage two begins with getting out the bins. A tricky business. Involving “I'm not getting soaked wading out to the storage building in this rain” or "It's too cold to rummage around in that unheated building trying to find what I need,” or some other excuse.
But once I've started, the real fun begins (I use that term loosely). Some are labeled with last year's contents. Well, maybe. There's no guarantee that the same stuff made it in two years in a row. Which sort of undermines the organization, doesn't it?
Last week I watched as my daughter began dismantling Christmas. She has lists taped to her bins. She follows them. As in checking to see what item to wrap up next and store away. What could be easier?
Oh, don't ask the person who always chooses the hard way to get something done! And anyway, it's so nice to be surprised next year. Yeah . . .
This year I may just try packing by room. Although that's not fool-proof, either. Some years I move stuff around. Sometimes from necessity.
For example, I used to put my nutcracker collection on the baker's rack in the TV room. This year, unpacking it first, I put my collection of Annalee figures there. So when I finally unpacked the nutcrackers (stored in a miss-marked box), I had no place to put them.
I finally displayed them on a bookcase in the spare bedroom-turned-sort-of-office. That room needed decorated anyway.
So, I am back to the task at hand. Which, of course, is writing this. I expect by the time I type it, polish it a bit, and submit it, I will be exhausted. Or at least too tired to work on taking down Christmas. However, I may have just enough energy left to get that suitcase put away.
Then, if I exert a little self-discipline--as in “No, you cannot work another word puzzle” or “No, you cannot sit and read for an hour” — I may just get this table cleared off.
Because — and pretend we didn't know this--that bin (and a few others) is actually out in the garage. An easy sprint from the dining room. Sort of difficult, then, to find an excuse for not getting busy with this odious task of — putting Christmas away.
