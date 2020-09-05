As I write this, the tumultuous month of August draws to a close, and it seems fitting to spend a few minutes thinking about the history of women's suffrage. I'm not sure where that term actually came from, but there is no doubt that the movement contained more than its fair share of suffering.
Sometimes people--and history books--say that women were “given the right to vote” in 1920. But there was nothing “given” about it. The battle was begun almost 75 years earlier by women who did not live to see its victory, although their granddaughters did.
Because this month marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, media has raised our awareness of the American milestone. But you could trace it back to Abigail Adams, who, in 1776, warned her husband John that “If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice, or representation.”
What a prophetic statement! Rebellion, indeed. At one point the fight split into two factions, peaceful and radical. Alice Paul, a New Jersey Quaker who went to England for college, became a militant influenced by Emmeline Pankhurst, who led the movement there. Like others, she was arrested, beaten, and participated in hunger strikes. Undaunted, she brought her ideals back to America.
In America, not only were there peaceful and radical splits; there were also movements of women against the vote and those who wanted to include or not include African-American women. The history of the movement is complicated.
My attention to all of this began with a Netflix movie called “Suffragette.” The PBS two-part series “American Experience: The Vote” provides an interesting historical sketch which increased my knowledge.
Interestingly, Wyoming territory, in 1869, gave women 21 and older the right to vote (several other Western territories followed suit). In 1890, Congress tried to make them repeal it as a condition of statehood, but Wyoming held fast.
In 1916, Montana elected the first woman to the U. S. Senate--before she had a right to vote for President.
In 1839, Kentucky granted widows with school children the right to vote in school elections. A baby step on the state's interesting path to ratification of the 19th Amendment in January, 1920.
But I've gotten ahead of myself. The start of this battle dates back to the Women's Rights Convention of 1848, in Seneca Falls, NY. Led by Lucrecia Mott (also a Quaker) and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, it eventually merged with the fight for universal suffrage in 1869. By this time Susan B. Anthony had emerged as a leader.
By the time you get to 1920, you get to Tennessee. At the Roll Call of the DNC, the state highlighted their importance. Harry T. Burn, a 24 year-old State House Representative, cast the deciding vote. Breaking with his party and his mentor, his vote reflected a plea from his mother. He decided that it was morally right to “free American women from political slavery.”
Internationally, America was far from the first country to grant this right, but the Amendment had its needed votes. It would be 50 years before South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana ratified it, and almost sixty-five before Mississippi would. Of course, by then it didn't really matter--they already had the vote as of 1920.
Which brings us to this month and last week's RNC. Where an appeal for “one household, one vote” was made. And you guessed it--the husband would make the vote. 100 years down the drain. Because women--and any adult child living at home--would be disenfranchised.
I guess it makes sense. I can't tell you which ones, but I remember years when my father would come home and tell us how he voted and my mother, in her quiet way, would say “Well I canceled you out.”
But now, we could have even less than voting restricted to males: “Hey, guys--I'm Daniel. I'm 18, my brother is 20, then mom and dad. We took a vote. Now my dad will go vote however he wants to.” The new democracy in action . . .
To use that old advertising slogan, “You've come a long way, baby.” The question is, “Where have you come to?” Or maybe better, “Where do you want to go now?” My answer? If you're a woman, respect your history. Go out there and vote!
