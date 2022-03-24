St. Patrick's Day was, of course, almost a week ago. But in thinking about some of the things I said in my last article, I decided I wasn't quite through with the Irish yet, so I did a bit more research.
We tend to associate their coming with the famines and political unrest of the 1800s, but the Irish began immigrating to America before the Revolutionary War. Then they were mostly Protestants, and they tended to settle in the Appalachian Mountains. The ruggedness of the region suited their independent spirit and close family ties (“clan” means “family”).
When revolution came, they supported and fought for our independence. They repeated this loyalty in the Civil War, and again in World War I.
As I stated in my previous article, Annie Moore was the first immigrant processed when Ellis Island opened on Jan 1, 1892. The 17-year-old shepherded her two younger brothers to reunite the siblings with their parents, who had arrived two years earlier.
In 2006, a historically accurate biography was compiled, showing that she lived her life in Manhattan (the myth had her located in Texas). She married a German American, had at least ten children, and died at 50. Her life was described as “hardscrabble.”
Statues honoring her stand on Ellis Island and at Cobh Heritage Center in County Cork, Ireland.
In 2008, a dedication celebration was held at her unmarked gravesite in Queens, New York. I found the YouTube video of the ceremony quite moving, though I know of her only through what I've read.
What I find most interesting is the influence that the Irish immigrants and their descendants have had on American culture. One source that I found observed that America shaped the Irish, and the Irish shaped America.
As I mentioned before, 23 Presidents claim Irish heritage. That would include Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, Teddy Roosevelt (on his mother's side), Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.
Many famous Americans in entertainment do, too: Walt Disney, Bruce Springsteen, Gene Kelley, Kurt Cobain, Bill Murray, Brad Pitt, George and Rosemary Clooney—the list extends to hundreds.
Culturally, the areas most interesting to me were music and dance.
Settling in those Appalachian Mountains, families brought their music with them. Bluegrass and country, as well as folk and Western, can trace much of their histories to Irish influences. Just think of the Carter family's contributions (easy to find with Google), and you can see how.
In colonial times, entertainment was homemade and reflected where people had come from. The Virginia Reel was one of the most popular dances. It, as well as square dancing, contains elements of Irish folk dance.
But the biggest and most important contribution of America to the world of dance was, of course, tap. Now I always thought that tap evolved from the culture of the African slaves. It did, but its history is more complex. I found YouTube's five-minute video, “How Tap Dancing Was Made in America,” very informative. It shows how the fusion of African and Irish dance moves in the 1880's also fused with English clogging in New York City.
I crossed-checked several other videos, and they all said the same thing, as well as tracing the popularity, virtual disappearance in the '50s and '60s, and reemergence of modern tap dance. Hollywood and Broadway can take credit for much of this.
Since I love dance anyway, I enjoyed spending time collecting all of this information about our uniquely American dance form. And it gave me a better understanding of that “Trading Taps” number from “Riverdance,” which I also mentioned before.
From mostly lowly beginnings—caricatured as apelike, corrupt, drunken--as a threat to American democracy and morality—many Irish held the most dangerous or demeaning jobs. Many perished. But with an enduring belief in the freedom and opportunity that drew them to our shores, the Irish persevered and gradually wove themselves into the fabric of American life.
Today, as reported by census statistics, there are approximately 30 million Americans with Irish ancestry—about five times the number living in Ireland itself. That is “self-reported,” meaning the number reflects those who know and/or choose to report it.
You may already know what your ancestral lineage is, but if you don't, you may want to delve into it a little. If my guess is correct, you may find that you, too, share some of this history.
Considering the extensive infusion of this cultural heritage, it wouldn't be a bad thing to say “It's a great day for the Irish”--even if it isn't St. Patrick's Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.