“School days, school days, happy Golden Rule Days . . .” Well, that's how the song goes. A very old song (1907), but I wonder how successful schools ever were at actually teaching the Golden Rule. I mean, so that it was actually learned and carried out into the real world.
Judging from our current situation, it sure hasn't been successfully taught in a long time.
It might have had nominal success back then, since the next line talks about the “tune of a hickory stick.” Oldies know about that--especially if they're from rural areas.
If I were heading back to the classroom now, I'd be happy for corporal punishment--which actually is still legal in seventeen states, including Kentucky. I'd be walking around my classroom with my ruler, bopping kids on the head and admonishing them with “get that mask back on, now!”
And that's the dilemma, isn't it? How in Heaven's name can we send our children and teachers back into the classroom safely? Or even, can we?
Maybe, but the logistics are staggering. Spacial seating on buses means more buses, or more routes, so instead of boarding the bus at 7 a.m., Johnny gets on board at 6. And good luck when you get to school for the temperature check--kids socially distanced around the building waiting to get in. And how long will that take, anyway? How much instruction time will be lost?
And just when you're heading out to work, you get a call to come get Johnny with his 102 degree temperature.
Well, once in the building, straight to the classroom. Somewhere. Because with social distancing, we need several more, so Johnny is now in section A of what used to be the cafeteria. Where he may stay for the whole day, including lunchtime.
Except if he's in high school, I can't imagine not changing classes, and then you have the hall patrol--”Keep that mask on!” And bathroom patrol--”You aren't leaving here until I see you wash your hands! And get your mask up!”
Which, of course, brings up another issue: mask dress codes. There's one for t-shirts; I assume there's one for masks. No gang-related, no political statements, etc.
And has anyone figured out what to do with choir and band? For some kids, they provide a reason to come to school. And sports provide a reason to study.
All of this, of course, is superfluous to the arguments. And, per usual, no one asks the teachers. As one protest sign that I saw says, “I can't teach if I'm dead.” She also can't support the economy, except maybe the funeral industry . . .
It's easy to issue mandates when you've never been in a public classroom. It's easy to set standards if you're not responsible for the financial and logistical viability of implementing them. It's easy to look at other countries and say, “If they can do it, we can too.” I love that one.
I actually love this whole issue. It's giving me a terrific “teachable moment” for my argument fallacies unit at the school where I volunteer.
So--other countries? Sweden, on July 20, had 43 new virus cases. Of course they can open “safely.” Students in Norway and France stay in the same classroom all day.
Another fallacy exists in assuming kids don't spread the virus like adults. How can we know at this point? We lack data, just like we did in March when the benefits of wearing a mask hadn't yet been fully realized.
I don't know what you do with this dilemma, and shamefully, I shrug my shoulders and say “It's not my problem.” But that doesn't mean I don't care. I read article after article, every day.
Des Moines' superintendent says masks are a “volatile issue; you have to realize . . . there are many perspectives.” Northwestern University infectious disease expert Dr. Rob Murphy says there's only one:”Wear a mask in school.” CDC recommends “whenever feasible.”
Opening successfully depends on cooperation, unified leadership, and yes, the Golden Rule. But in the last five months, sadly, that has not characterized the American response to this pandemic. As of right now, I'm not sure it ever will. So, we're facing a perfect opportunity for what the NEA calls “a formula for chaos”.
