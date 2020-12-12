That's what I'm doing at my house. Sort of. Yesterday I put out a sweet figurine of a little boy on a sled transporting a Christmas tree, titled “Riding Into Christmas.” My sled keeps getting stuck.
Yesterday I finally packed up the Thanksgiving bins. Well, mostly. I still have to take down all of the floral stems--their bin has sat on the sofa for a week now--and pack up the dishes on the kitchen hutch.
I'll do that as soon as I clear one of the dining room chairs. The tablecloth will have to wait, but you can hardly see it, because gifts waiting to be wrapped and mailed cover it.
Of course, then I have to get everything into storage. At 11:30 last night I almost opted to sleep on my other sofa, but I finally cleared off the bed. Now my room looks like an obstacle course. It's a good thing I don't adhere to the feng shui philosophy.
Delayed by inclement weather, last Friday I finally took down my outside fall. Now I have the Christmas up. Except for the lights. I'm waiting for the temperature to hit 65.
Meanwhile, inside you can see some progress. At first I said Christmas goes up when Thanksgiving comes down. I gave up on that, though. My Christmas Annalee doll display is up. The seasonal pictures, too. And I'm using my Christmas mugs and dishes.
The bins with my kitchen decorations, nutcrackers, and decorations for the “pink” room await my unpacking. Last night, just when I thought I was done, I found the pile of Thanksgiving dishtowels, etc. on the bed in there. Had to find another container; a minor set-back.
I remember quite fondly when I'd send the children off to school and have the house decorated by the time they got home. I must have had very little to put out, but I don't specifically remember. Those times are lost in the mists of my memory.
They pre-date by several years the advent of my notion that my house should look like one of those seasonal Christmas stores. At this point I'm considering putting price tags on things and inviting people to come shop. Except I probably couldn't decide what to let go.
Considering the way this year has unfolded, you'd think I would have skipped Thanksgiving and gone straight from Halloween to Christmas. After all, there wasn't going to be a big family gathering.
And I started the Christmas music in early November, when I discovered that I-Heart radio had made the shift. They knew we needed a little Christmas.
So I found the station in Charleston. Listening to it brings me a little closer to my daughter, who I haven't seen since early February. Wouldn't it be nice if we were listening at the same time?
Of course, I'm also listening to my favorite local oldies station, WCCT, which went all-holiday Thanksgiving weekend. They're playing an interesting mix of very old and newer songs, but that's another article.
Anyway, I had no problem overlapping the two holidays musically, but skipping Thanksgiving completely because of Covid never crossed my mind. And I did wait until Thanksgiving to bring out my Christmas CDs. That's probably not a strong argument in my favor, though.
By the time you read this, I hope to have made substantial progress. Because otherwise, I may start wearing my Grumpy holiday t-shirts. Oh yeah--the clothes bin was one of the first out of storage!
So now I am sledding into Christmas sporadically. And as usual, it will probably arrive before I'm ready. Some years I'm still decorating on Christmas Eve. But that's okay, because once it's up, taking it back down can take weeks. Months, even. It's hard to let go of the glow on long winter nights.
So, Christmas is riding in on a sled that just goes faster and faster. Even though it will be different in many ways this year, some things always stay the same. That is the magic of the season.
Author's Note: I am excited to announce that I have published a book of my writings. If you might be interested, it will be available this Friday at 206 N. Main St. And even if you're not interested, you should stop by there. It's a great place to shop for items (and gifts) crafted by our local artisans.
