Two weeks ago I thought my next article might be an update on the Saga of Sophie. Or maybe about love songs from Broadway plays. Then came Uvalde.
Every school shooting is a horror; this one consumes my thoughts. Headlines yesterday, today, and tomorrow. But then, like the others, it will fade as something else claims the spotlight. And we — will we let it fade, too? Or will this time finally be different?
Governor Abbott quickly said, “Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge.” So anyone buying these assault weapons — meant only to kill people — do they all have mental health challenges?
Aside from that, Texas ranks last in access to mental health care, and in April, Abbott cut over $2 million allocated for mental health from the Texas budget.
Mental health has taken these funding hits since the Reagan era of the 1980s, but vilifying mental health as the cause of mass killings just provides a convenient scapegoat. According to Greg Hansch, of the Texas chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, “less than 10% of shootings involve a suspect who had mental health issues.”
The NRA likes to push that assumption, though. They also push the one that rewrites the Second Amendment. In the lobby of their headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, the quote on the wall says “the right of the people to keep and bear arms . . .” Nothing about “a well-regulated militia.”
And that is where American attitudes stand today. The Brennan Center for Justice has an extensive article outlining the history of the Second Amendment and how we came to our present interpretation of it.
In 1903, the NRA stated their interest was in “promoting the shooting sports among youth.” “Training, education, and marksmanship” were its goals. That doesn't appear in their headquarters, either.
Today the focus seems to be on buying politicians. Mitt Romney, first on the list with over $13.6 million, says “We must find answers.” Where does he suggest we look?
Mitch McConnell has received over $1.2 million. He's one of five Senators (including Cornyn of Texas) with an NRA 100% rating (whatever that means). Where do they think the answers lie?
Trump shared his advice and he was spot-on. But about 10 years too late.
I retired eight years ago, and our building had been secured for some time — we kept our classroom doors closed and locked. The exit doors were locked and alarmed. The only entrance during the day was at the front, and a receptionist unlocked the door for you. After hours, you had to have the code for the keypad. We had drills, and we had both a security officer and a police officer on the premises.
Robb Elementary had security, too; it appears that human error neutralized the safeguards . . .
Bolstering mental health care (which it sorely needs) and increasing school security (to say nothing of trying to do that at an outdoor concert venue) just puts a band-aid on those gunshot wounds.
This Sunday, Americans will attend church offering heartfelt prayers for the families of Uvalde. We may search our bibles for answers. We probably won't cite Isaiah 1: 15-16 — “When you lift your hands in prayer, I will hide my eyes from you. Though you offer countless prayers, I will not listen. Your hands are full of blood.”
Nor 1 Samuel 8:18 — “When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, and the Lord will not answer you on that day.”
Both of these point out that prayer is not enough, and realistically, I cannot think that my prayers will ease the grief of a family who has lost a child, because their grief never ends.
Those 10-year-olds had their whole lives ahead of them.
Those 6-year-olds at Sandy Hook would have been celebrating Sweet Sixteen birthdays or a driver's permit this year.
Those 14-year-olds at Parkland would be preparing to graduate.
Some prayers can be answered by God; for others, He requires action. From January 2009-2018, America had 288 school shootings. Mexico is next, with eight; Canada and France each had two. Uvalde is the 27th for 2022.
Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY), endorsed by the NRA in 2020, has said he would support a ban on assault weapons and is in favor of raising the age for some gun purchases to 21.
Former Clinton spokesman George Stephanopoulos said, “Let me make one small vote for the NRA. They're good citizens. They call their congressmen. They write. They vote. They contribute. And they get what they want over time.”
Maybe it's time for us to be good citizens, too.
Catherine Ruby is a guest columnist for The Sentinel-Echo and a retired teacher.
