Time passes, and Sophie gets bigger. She's almost 6 months old now. The saga continues, and I still seem to entertain unrealistic expectations about puppy-hood.
For starters, when she hit 5 months, I decided to have her spayed. Such an adventure. Keep her quiet for 10 days.
Well, that works, so long as she's in her crate. But let her out, leash permanently attached, and she's jumping in circles.
Did you know a dog on a leash can do somersaults? Sophie can. Probably not great for healing, but some circus might be interested.
So, we go for a short leash walk. A little potty-training progress. But also more somersaults as she yanks--unsuccessfully--trying to chase Burdie. So back to the crate. She'll whine a little, but she's actually starting to like it in there.
Potty training gets a setback, though, once her 10 days are up. She seems to think the purpose of going outside is to munch on grass and weeds (which is mostly what my yard is). She can run around out there for 15 minutes, then come in and poop.
Her best trick, though, is to poop in the living room, then run into the TV room (on a warmish day) and force the screen door open so she can run around in the yard. Somehow I think she's got the process backwards.
Probably shouldn't be surprised, though. I mean, how big is a dog's brain, anyway? Sophie seems to process about 10 words. Three of which are “NO!”
I read that one problem you can have with a Beagle is that they're stubborn. They can put a picture of Sophie next to that description.
I think we're headed for obedience school as soon as I've healed from this week's wrist surgery. Maybe they can improve her self-discipline.
Particularly for the words “Stop!” and “Down!” I read that if you turn your back on the dog, they'll quit jumping up. Works pretty well on Burdie. Sophie just runs around to your front and jumps again, so then we're doing a circle dance and I'm getting dizzy.
Hopefully we can get that under control, but I don't know what will improve the indiscriminate chewing. She has plenty of toys, but she repeatedly looks for something “new.” Yesterday I found a chunk chewed out of my new flannel sheet. Then there's the plastic recycling bag—evidently an exciting source of toys.
Or mail envelopes (also in recycling), plastic planter figures, leashes, socks, note pads (such fun trying to reconstruct the notes). I've had to trade my card/work table for my dining room table now that she's big enough to reach up on her hind legs.
I don't know why I'm so careful to buy her nutritious puppy chow—there's no telling what she's ingesting in all the junk she chews up. I think somewhere in her lineage there was a goat . . .
I sort of hoped that getting spayed would cause her to grow up. Like a “coming of age” experience. Don't know where I got that idea. I'm pretty sure it's not in the training manuals. Wishful thinking, I guess, because Sophie is still all puppy.
To be fair, she is a precious puppy. I have lots of photos of her cuddling with Burdie. And when I sit on the sofa to read, she curls into my lap while Burdie curls up beside me. Sort of like assigned seats.
At night they do the same thing, and though I know you're not supposed to sleep with your pets, there's something very comforting about feeling them against me.
So while she's still a puppy, I will just keep fussing at her and adjusting our surroundings as she gets bigger and can reach more stuff. Sort of like I did with my toddlers, because it was easier than repeatedly saying “don't touch!” and then holding my breath.
And like with toddlers, one of these days I'll remember this time with nostalgia. Of course, Sophie won't grow up like they do. With her limited brain capacity, she'll always have some of this “puppy” in her, because that's just the way dogs are.
