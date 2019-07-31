The jerk. According to Webster's, the noun entered our vocabulary in 1575. The verb followed in 1589. It seems to have entered American slang in the 1930s. In British slang, the word is "toss-pot."
Then, of course, there's the dance of the 1960s, but that's another story. My friends suggested at a dance that I quit doing it. That's probably not a story . . .
But getting back to that noun. A jerk, by definition, is an "annoyingly stupid or foolish person." For my use, I'm putting the emphasis on "annoyingly."
Now we are all annoying sometimes. Some people make a habit of it. I don't know about the guy I'm going to tell about, but it wouldn't surprise me if he does.
It happened at Costco in Lexington. Which was evidently having a busy afternoon. The parking lot was so full that I gave up the idea of shopping and went straight to the gas pumps. Which were backed up three deep.
Lucky me. I snagged first-in-line behind two filler-uppers. The guy in front of me had his trunk open. Should have been a sign . . .
The trunk was empty. But I thought maybe he had a gas can in there. No such luck.
He shoved the gas nozzle into the tank and began his performance. Opens the back driver's-side door. Pulls out the golf club bag. Proceeds to put the clubs into the trunk.
But of course, not the whole bag. First he pulls out six clubs, one by one, wipes them off, and gently lays them in. Puts covers on two others in the bag, then hoists it in.
Returns to the door. Pulls out a golf tote, shoes, some trash, which of course he tosses into the conveniently provided bin.
Having stashed the equipment, he then goes to the front passenger side and pulls out more stuff, including trash.
One car behind me moves to another lane; two more take its place.
But the guy is done fueling. Probably several minutes ago, because he was in a small car.
He gets in, then just sits there. Instead of pulling around to free the pump, he's decides to wait until the guy in the Ford pick-up finishes.
I am now muttering "You jerk, move your freakin' car!" Or stronger words to that effect.
I mean, who is he trying to impress? I'm a little old gray-haired lady peering over the steering wheel of her gently-used secondhand Cadillac.
If he were driving a Mercedes or BMW, and I were a sweet young thing, then maybe. But he's in a generic sedan.
And big deal, he's spent Friday afternoon on the golf course. Why the heck didn't he stash all of that stuff while still in the parking lot?
Maybe he wanted to show me his macho power, because of course I sat there and did nothing.
Had the roles been reversed, and I pulled his stunt, I'm pretty sure he would have been yelling at me about my inconsideration.
And that's just it, isn't it? A jerk is inconsiderate. According to Reader's Digest, that's one of the times that you can behave that way, too.
So is being cut off in traffic. But I'd watch that one. A philosophic lecturer at the University of London says it's okay to swear then. I wouldn't try it, though. In this country, we have guns . . .
I addition to those 12 times, Reader's Digest lists 14 when it's not okay. Like being a jerk ever really is.
But the occurrences seem to be increasing. That would be another analysis, though. Maybe that lecturer covers it in her unit on jerks (or toss-pots).
The sad part, of course, is that I just sat at Costco scowling. Even in afterthought, I don't know how I would have confronted that jerk. Why bother? He wouldn't have cared. A little caring would have prevented his behavior in the first place.
But I know one thing. The next time I stop for Costco gas, I'll be careful not to get behind an open trunk. Even if it's full of stuff.
They're probably planning to pull everything out and repack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.