Abortion. It is a nasty word. One definition in Webster's states, “Something regarded as horrifically or disgustingly bad.” A word rife with hatred and even violence. A taboo subject.
But also a subject rife with ignorance.
Anti-abortionists, though, don't necessarily know anything about the complexities of the issue. It is easier to just believe that no abortion is ever justified.
But abortion, in fact, is sometimes justified. I am not here to argue for or against the procedure, but I do strongly feel that some education is needed.
For example, what is an ectopic pregnancy? If you do not know, then you need to. Because this is a pregnancy that is not viable. The leading cause of maternal mortality in this country.
A baby cannot develop in this pregnancy, but if not terminated, the mother is likely to bleed to death. I know a woman who was told by her physician, after the termination of this type of pregnancy, that in another two hours it would have been too late. That puts you pretty close to death's door.
So, the termination is not a choice, it's a medical necessity. Nevertheless, because it's an abortion, it can leave a mother filled with guilt for ending her pregnancy. And that is unfortunate.
Another situation that may necessitate a termination is ITTS. This is a syndrome that can affect identical twins. You can research it for yourself, but basically, one twin will not continue to develop, and if not terminated, eventually the other twin will die, too.
In some cases, an intervention can save both twins, depending on the specific ITTS problem. Otherwise, in order to save one twin, the “lesser” one will be terminated by a surgical intervention.
Again, this is a medical decision, not a moral one.
If you go to reputable websites to research this subject (I often check the Mayo or Cleveland clinics for medical information), you can find lists of reasons for aborting pregnancies. Some I would find more justified than others, because I am not a proponent of abortion, but that is a personal viewpoint.
A third reason I would support, though, is Tay-Sachs disease. This can be diagnosed by a genetic test early in a pregnancy. If the baby tests positive, he/she may appear normal at birth, and may develop normally for 3-6 months. But the child will probably die within 2-4 years.
There is no cure. Treatment consists of relieving pain, managing seizures, and relaxing muscles. In the meantime, the child's sight, hearing, and mental faculties will deteriorate, progressing to an unresponsive, vegetative state.
The fetal diagnosis of Tay-Sachs is a death sentence. And as Dr. Fredic Neuman has said, “I think in the end, if they know—if they really know—what they and the child must confront, I don't think anyone is so cruel as to permit such a child to be born.”
One of the strongest arguments against abortion is that adoption saves lives. Although that is true, it would not save these, and that is the point I am trying to make here.
However, you might want to do some research on adoption in today's America. It is not what it was twenty or thirty years ago.
That would be a whole different article, though. Suffice it to say, at least for now, that we have an industry for adoption which makes them, for the most part, very expensive (upwards of $30,000 or more). And, from what I've learned, in effect, a way for some drug addicts to support their habit for nine months.
I mention this because it seems to me that the topics of adoption and abortion should be handled separately, rather than as a unit.
Aside from that, when we take a stand for or against abortion, before we make an absolute judgment (as in, “Abortion is never okay.”), we should at least know what we are talking about.
