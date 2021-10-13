As promised, in case you were waiting with great anticipation, I am writing this week about Halloween ambiance music, just in time for you to enjoy almost three weeks of holiday immersion. I must say that it went a long way to pull me from my sofa book-surfing to finish my decorating!
I think this Halloween ambiance music offers more choices than the fall music did. One video highlighted music from the 1910s, 20s, and 30s. I'm not even sure how people listened to music in the 1910s, as I think radios became widespread only in the 20s. I assume they listened to live performances.
Be that as it may, here's “The Skeleton Rag," from 1912.
A lot of the music I've sampled is from the '30s and '40s. In 1939, Ozzie Nelson (known to my generation for “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” on TV) recorded “Strange Enchantment.” While we're familiar with recording star Ricky Nelson, we might not know that his father sang, too.
Again, Big Band music stands out. “Swingin' at the Seance" (1947), “Dancing the Devil Away” (1930), “The Devil's Ball” (1913). The program “13 Vintage Halloween Jazz Songs” shows a Betty Boop cartoon for that one. It has great vintage clips for its other songs, too.
Some songs we'd call silly (well, maybe a lot of them . . .): Rosemary Clooney has “Wobblin' Goblin,” Bing Crosby croons “The Yodeling Ghost' (co-written by country star Patsy Montana). Even “With Her Head Tucked Underneath Her Arm,” sung by Rudy Vallee (poor Ann Boleyn).
You also have songs that aren't really Halloween, but their titles and/or lyrics qualify them. Among these is “Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered,” a love song from the 1940 Broadway show “Pal Joey.” Or “That Old Black Magic,” written for a 1942 movie and “Jeepers Creepers (where'd you get those peepers?),” written for the 1938 movie “Going Places.”
The Disney sites offer wonderful ambiance with the decorations at the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. However, the music is not seasonal. But for those of us who love Disney, they provide a nice pause.
As with the autumn ambiance, these programs offer interesting visuals and ads. Here's a little boy choosing a box of Alpha-Bits from one of those mini packs. And here's the lady of the house offering a tray of soft drinks to the little goblins.
Last weekend I sampled a program of music by the Scottish composers Derek and Brandon Fiechter. I particularly like “Village of the Lopsided Gourds” and “Return of the Pumpkin Man.”
“Jack o'Lantern Lullabies” caught my attention, too. It features a picture of spooky-looking carved pumpkins that I definitely wouldn't want the baby to see.
And I loved the listener comment, “ . . . calming but malicious at the same time.” I'll have to think about that; seems sort of self-contradictory. Not sure it's a sound I'd choose for lullaby music.
There are some, though, that are fairly soothing, in spite of being chosen for Halloween.
My favorites so far are the classical programs. There is perhaps a surprising amount of music that fits this genre--”Night on Bare Mountain,” by Mussorgsky (who can forget that from Disney's “Fantasia?”), “Danse Macabre” by Saint-Saens, “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” (also a classic from “Fantasia”), “Funeral March of the Marionettes” by Gounod. I may end up compiling my own list and having my son make a CD for me.
All of these choices, and we haven't even gotten to my generation's music. “Monster Mash,” “The Purple People Eater,” “Witch Doctor.” Well, I have my own CD's with those. But you can find them in these ambiance videos, too.
We are all familiar with the abundance of Christmas music. I have refrained from clicking on any of those programs yet, but I'm not sure how much longer I can resist. It is nice, though, to realize there is a lot of music that lends itself to Halloween. Music for decorating, carving pumpkins, party background music . . .
If you weren't particularly aware of these before, I hope you'll have some fun with what YouTube has to offer. And while it's easy to access it with a computer, it's fun to bring it up on my TV, where I can enjoy these programs on a big screen. Sort of one more decoration in my family room.
