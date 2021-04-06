Easter is a unique holiday in America, because its date shifts from one year to the next. My sister almost missed it this year--she thought it wasn't for a couple of weeks yet. Hence no baked ham today.
I'm not sure how she did that, since she always buys treats and plans family gatherings for the holidays. I assume this one was a victim of the pandemic.
It does require some alertness, though. Unlike other holidays, this one isn't on a set date each year. I guess it's noteworthy that Congress hasn't figured out an arbitrary date, say the second Sunday in April, for its observance.
In that sense, Easter is our most religious holiday, because it's set for the first Sunday after the date of the full moon on or after March 21. Also called the Paschal Full Moon, it follows a 19 year cycle called the Metonic cycle. Therefore, Easter could fall on nineteen different dates, from March 21 to April 18.(or even April 24).
In case you missed April 4, like my sister almost did, you could celebrate Easter on May 2. That is this year's date for Orthodox Easter, which follows a different calendar.
I've probably misrepresented some of this, as I find it sort of complicated, but you could study it for yourself online (of course). I just know that however it's done, Christian Easter and Jewish Passover always fall in the same week, because that's what we base the date on.
Meanwhile, celebrations this year looked a little more normal than last year. Most churches, observing Covid restrictions, have resumed in-building services. Egg hunts, pretty much an automatic social-distancing event--unless Johnny and Susie are fighting over their eggs--resumed this weekend.
Family dinners may or may not have resumed. Ours didn't, but while I basically ignored the meal last year, this year I did fix the ham, green bean and sweet potato casseroles, and special chocolate cake.
I'll probably still be having that meal next Sunday, but that's okay. I wouldn't have fixed it if I didn't like it.
Marketing has attempted to commercialize Easter, but it's been a harder sell than, say, Christmas is. You may buy gift cards (37% in popularity) or stuffed rabbits (39%), but they still go in baskets. As do chocolate bunnies (58%) and wrapped candies (38%) and lots of other goodies.
Still, the family room isn't overflowing with wrapped gifts around a tree, and it's probably one, or a few, baskets. The only industry really profiting is--yeah--candyland.
The events of Easter are predominantly religious. Starting with Palm Sunday, the significant days in Holy Week are Maundy Thursday (the Last Supper) and Good Friday (crucifixion). Saturday (not called “Easter Eve”) is a day of preparation, possibly with a church vigil awaiting the dawn of Easter Sunday.
When I was younger, I looked forward to sunrise services, especially if we were at the ocean. But I also remember some cold ones, shivering in my spring Easter dress, in northern Ohio.
Why did we get new clothes for Easter? It's hard to pin down a beginning, although one source I found dated it to the Middle Ages. It's kind of natural, though, isn't it? Winter is over (well, sort of, weather-wise); time to put away those heavy clothes. Children have outgrown last year's spring outfits; moms want an updated style of suit or dress. Or hat (the Easter bonnet was made popular by the 1948 movie”Easter Parade”).
Today there may be Easter parades, White House egg rolls (though this year's, like last year's, fell prey to our ongoing virus), and a few movies. But by and large, this religious holiday has resisted commercialization--at least in comparison to Christmas.
For some of us, that is a welcome relief. There is no Easter bunny hopping around the Garden or peeking into the tomb to make sure it's empty. No crossing of religious with secular (though I have seen some chocolate crosses).
Easter celebrates sacrifice and love. It calls on us to contemplate how we come to the cross and what we take from it into our own lives.
It is an end that becomes a beginning, and as Christians walk the road from the Garden to Pentecost, we are called upon to consider how our own lives might become worthy of that life that, over two-thousand years ago, fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.