Yesterday I was having a surprisingly productive day. I guess the motivation genie decided to make a cameo appearance.
At one point, I walked into my bedroom with an armload of laundry, only to be greeted by my friendly radio announcer expounding on some survey about men and women.
Of course, per usual, I'd missed the context and caught just the last observation. That being that women would rather be with a man whose breath smelled like a sewer than with a man with hair growing out of his nose. Really? Really!?
I mean, let's think about this (do people do that anymore?). While hair growing out of someone's nose seems sort of gross, it's easily remedied. Get a pair of nose scissors and snip them back. You can even find instructions online, if you're clueless about this.
Eradicating nose hair just needs a gentle urging, and if the guy has potential, it's a minor setback. But sewer breath? That's a whole other ballgame.
That smacks of poor hygiene, possibly on a broader level. You might want to ask yourself what that heavy manly take-your-breath-away cologne is covering up.
Personally, I think certain colognes are a major turn-off, but if you need advice on the colognes women hate (I've heard AXE is one), good luck on that. Per usual, you can find lots of guidelines on what men hate; virtually nil on the women's side.
Anyway, you might want to ask yourself when the guy last went to the dentist. Or the doctor, because serious complications can emerge when someone neglects their oral hygiene.
Of course, this radio revelation prompts many questions for me. Like, what were the other choices? Who were these women? Who sponsored the survey? Also, does someone actually get paid to do this kind of research, because if they do, I'm lining up for the next job opening.
And finally, what is the point? Are men paying attention? Do they realize that they can't get a date because they fall into these categories? Or do they have that typical “it's not me, it's him” mentality?
Well, all of these questions led me to search for answers. The survey evidently came from Men's Health, an online magazine. They surveyed more than 400 reader's of Women's Health. And yep, the list included some other choices for female turn-offs. Including heavy use of cologne.
The article didn't rate them, but it did say that 46% of the women said that they'd “rather talk to a guy whose mouth smells like a sewer than to a guy with a few stray nose hairs sticking out.”
I assume, then, that no one got paid--although someone at the radio station gets paid to ferret out this stuff on the internet for our educational enlightenment--that there isn't much point to the survey, and that no one's going to come knocking on my door to participate.
I do think it's interesting, though, that the article I read on Men'sHealth.com offered an advertisement with five links to solutions for this problem. Wondering what they were selling, I clicked on all five of them. You'll be happy to know that they all took me to pages about bad breath in dogs and cats.
Not sure what that tells you about the guys with bad breath. Maybe that if they're at the vet concerned about their pet, there's hope for them yet.
The larger question, though, concerns why their hygiene is such an abysmal failure. Have they no sense of self-preservation? No self-pride? No sense that all of those lovely ladies sitting across the bar talking and glancing at them have no intention of getting any closer?
Of course, these questions assume that some unfortunate guy out there is reading this. Probably an overly-ambitious assumption. But maybe his granny is. So give him some loving advice: clip those stray nose hairs, brush those teeth, gargle, and then go out the door for that Friday night on the town.
Maybe your loved one will luck into a date for Saturday night. But be sure to tell him to take your advice and not to just leave it to luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.