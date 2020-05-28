Memorial Day was Monday, so now we are officially in summer. Where I grew up, Memorial Day was a week or two from graduation, depending on its date. And that has taken me down a path of nostalgia. June 11 will mark our 55th anniversary.
Plans were well under way for a 55th reunion in early September. Having foolishly missed our 50th, I was enthusiastically making plans to attend this one.
Now we are planning a 55+1, in August, 2021. Hopefully surviving the pandemic and other catastrophes, I will plan to attend that.
In the meantime, my memories have locked on the music of those high school years. Especially the summer music. The years from 1963-65 seemed to produce a wealth of it.
For example, 1963 gave us “Save Your Heart for Me;” “Heat Wave;” “Those Hazy, Lazy, Crazy Days of Summer” and “That Sunday, That Summer,” both by Nat King Cole. And “Surfer Girl.”
Of course, you could include just about any Beach Boys song--”Surfer Girls,” “Surfin' USA,” “California Girls.” They cashed in on that summer sound.
1964 brought “Remember (walking in the sand),” “Dancing in the Street,” “Under the Boardwalk,” and such a soft, pretty song--”A Summer Song”--by Chad and Jeremy.
In 1965 we were midway through the decade, with civil unrest and an accelerating war in Viet Nam. On the verge of five years when rebellion and unrest would increase drastically.
But in 1965, we still had at least one more summer of hits like “Summer Sounds,” “Theme From a Summer Place” (with “Sealed With a Kiss” on the flip side), “My Girl,” “I Got You, Babe,” and “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.”
That summer the Righteous Brothers debuted their version of “Unchained Melody.” The song was actually from a ten year old prison movie called Unchained. It emerged as a hit repeatedly by various artists, but Bobby Hatfield's version became the best known. If you didn't know it then, you probably caught up with it in the 1990 movie “Ghost.”
My graduating class chose “You'll Never Walk Alone” for their class song. Originally from the 1945 play “Carousel,” it has been covered by artists from Frank Sinatra to Trisha Yearwood. I chanced across it the other day on YouTube, and it sparked an emotion not anticipated 55 years ago.
At the time I was looking for the UK Chorale's virtual presentation of “Down in the River to Pray,” which Governor Beshear had featured at the end of one of his daily briefings. And oh my goodness, finding that has led me to extended sessions clicking on one video after another.
“You'll Never Walk Alone,” performed by a virtual choir and orchestra from 15 countries, caused my heart to swell with emotion. I hastened to post it on my Facebook page and that of my high school class.
Michael Ball has a unique version with Captain Tom Moore, “the oldest artist to claim a #1 single in the UK, raising over $55 million for the British National Health Services.” He was 100 in April.
Next I floated to “Wonderful World” by the Aussie Pops and “How Can I Keep From Singing?” by NYC Virtual Choir and Orchestra. And to a song titled “Rise Again,” by Voices Rock Music, a Toronto group of women physicians. I hadn't heard it before, but the lyrics brought tears to my eyes.
Following that I had to click on Couch Choir's “Close to You,” because years ago I sang that to my infant daughter as I rocked her to sleep.
Then I started on Broadway songs like “For Good,” from “Wicked,” and “One More Day” from “Les Miserables.” With “Bring Him Home,” also from Les Miz, I discovered a new tenor whose albums have mysteriously appeared on my Amazon wish list.
These songs take on a whole new meaning when transported to a stressful environment. “Nothing connects to the moment like music.” And I seem to be spending many moments now doing just that.
Sometimes I take a break and start clicking on parodies, entertaining myself in a different way.
But all of this--my nostalgia for summer songs of more than 55 years ago and the uplifting songs for today--remind me that music is a universal language that can traverse distance both geographically and ideologically.
Music has the power “to spread messages of solidarity and hope.”
