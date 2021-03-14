People who know me would probably say that I love all holidays. They would offer as evidence my penchant for decorating for all of them. I have to admit that I missed Valentine's Day this year, though. I just couldn't get Christmas down quite fast enough.
But now we're into March. Women's History Month. Also, not surprisingly, Irish-American Heritage Month. Didn't know that? Well, add it to your Irish education list. The high point, of course, being St. Patrick's Day.
Still a sacred day in Ireland, often begun with church in the morning, before the afternoon celebrations start (although until 1995, the pubs were closed).
Here, though, it's mainly a day for fun. Parades in NYC and Boston (and over 100 over locations), dying the river green in Chicago, a good (?) excuse for drinking everywhere.
We conveniently forget that the Irish immigrants of the 1840s were poor, uneducated, and despised by Americans. Of less worth than slaves, as they had no monetary value. Depicted in cartoons as drunken, violent monkeys.
Gradually they gained some power, though, mainly through politics. Some of us remember that it was a big deal, in 1960, when John F. Kennedy was elected the first Catholic, Irish-American President.
For me, getting ready for this holiday is fun. Anyone can be Irish for a day, though according to the 2000 census (the last time it was measured), those claiming some Irish ancestry came in second behind German. Mine comes through my father.
I've dug out my Irish sweaters, worn mostly around the house this year. Last week at Target I grabbed a 2-pack of Irish socks. Today I found ten pairs stashed away in a drawer in the basement.
For holiday socks, that may rival Christmas, but I won't embarrass myself by counting those for you. Suffice it to say they're in a bin under my bed. So now I've surrounded myself with Irish green. The 40 shades . . .
I've stacked my Irish CD's next to my portable CD player. I have several, from The Boston Pops Celtic Album to Celtic Hymns (they don't rival my Christmas collection though). If that's not enough, my newly-discovered Spotify provides several more options.
Many years ago, March 17 was the one day I watched QVC. If I was at school, I taped it so I could catch up when I got home. My three sweaters came from there, plus many other treasures, from crystal to jewelry.
Of course, I enjoyed the entertainment, too. Particularly the step-dancing (related to our clogging). But I finally had to stop. There are only so many surfaces in my house.
This March 17, I will enjoy my traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage, although I recently learned that this didn't come from Ireland. There, it was pork (or Irish bacon) and potatoes. For immigrants, corned beef and cabbage were cheaper.
What did come from Ireland? Soda bread (a poor man's bread), Irish stew, Shepherd's pie, and colcannon (made with potatoes and cabbage). I finally ventured to prepare this last fall and discovered that I really like it, so I'll fix that next week, too.
On a historical note, you may be surprised to learn that Patrick wasn't Irish. Born in Roman Britain in the 5th century, he was kidnapped as a teen and taken to Ireland. He escaped at some point, but later returned and is credited with bringing Christianity to the island. Many are familiar with the legend of his use of the shamrock to teach the Holy Trinity.
Whether or not this is true, it has a logical sense. The legend of his driving out the snakes doesn't, though, because there were no snakes on the island.
The first St. Patrick's Day parade actually recorded in America dates back to 1601, and it wasn't Irish. It took place in St. Augustine, Florida, a Spanish colony. The settlers coming to our region would have been Protestant, and while they brought remnants of their heritage with them, they didn't bring Patrick.
Celebrating his day now, though, crosses religious divisions and cultures. Japan, Russia, Singapore, and other countries far from any Irish ancestry, celebrate the day.
So, whether you claim an Irish bloodline or not, be Irish for a day. Mix some green into your scrambled eggs, find a bit of Irish music to lift your spirits; watch Riverdance on YouTube (or some of those great step-dancing flash mobs), and if you're going out, wear a bit of green. You wouldn't want to get pinched!
