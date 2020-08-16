What is normal? Is anything actually normal? Well, of course something is, I guess. But once you start to think about it, it's sort of a meaningless word.
By definition, it means “conforming to a type, standard, or regular pattern; mentally sound; behavior consistent with 'most common behavior for that person.'”
And that's where we start to get into trouble. What's common behavior for me today certainly would not have been 30 years ago. What's common to many people in this country would not have been 30 months ago.
“Normal” seems to have a sliding scale of reliability as a concept. For a teenage girl, behaving like a drama queen could be considered normal--though annoying--behavior, because pretty much every day brings some end-of-the-world crisis.
If she's still that way at 25, she's very annoying to us “normal” people, and we're apt to tell her to grow up, for Pete's sake.
In contrast, such behavior in Japan, teenager or not, is probably never considered normal, because it doesn't conform to any standard of acceptable behavior there. So normal for one culture may not transfer to another.
Norms for behavior change with time, place, or individual. Having never been a drama queen type, such behavior from me would probably signal “abnormal.” And that carries heavy negative connotations--bizarre, wacko, perverse, among other synonyms.
Synonyms for normal include average, unremarkable, common, among others. Such descriptions make the word sort of unappealing. Who wants to be just common or unremarkable, implying you can just be ignored?
Normal, then, varies when applied to something. For example, the “normal,” or median-priced home in London, according to one source, is $138,263. Which would buy you a nice home. In Lexington, you'd need $205,528 for something comparable. In Santa Clara, that wouldn't buy much, as the median is over a million dollars.
You can extend that to just about anything--one area's normal is another's ridiculous. One 2-year old's temper tantrum is normal, but not an 8-year old's. Unless you have a budding drama queen in the making, of course.
Historically it was normal for boys to wear skirts or dresses. Shifting to pants was a big deal, called “breeching.” I found a photo of Franklin Roosevelt in a dress at age 2. Even today you can find men in skirts or skirt-like garments in some parts of the world. Not here, though, unless you are of Scottish heritage and have a kilt.
Another use of normal, for schools, applied to education. The term originated in France in the 16th century. It first appears in America in 1823, in Concord, VT. The purpose was to provide “more quality teachers for the common[public] school systems.” I assume that didn't imply that public schools would be mediocre systems. . .
Kentucky established five of these schools, first in Glasgow, in 1876. They were eventually absorbed into our state universities, and the label was dropped.
Interestingly, China also had these. Today, Beijing Normal University retains the label. It offers many degrees, of course, but the name recognizes the school's historical purpose.
For some cultures, it is normal to acknowledge such things. For us, the tendency is to forget them.
So. I'm not sure what you do with this word. What is normal, anyway? Normal yesterday, but not today? Normal for me, but not for you? Normal for them, but not for us?
The best I can come up with is to realize that when we say “That's not normal” or “Would you please act like a normal person?” we recognize that we are judging people by this word as if it is an absolute, when in fact it is almost always relative. Maybe we should stop to consider who, when, or where we are talking about.
