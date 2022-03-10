America has approximately 31.5 million people who claim Irish ancestry. Almost 10% of our population, according to census statistics. And though St. Patrick's Day isn't a federal holiday, it is widely celebrated, or at least acknowledged.
Irish immigrants had a precarious start. They mostly came with a suitcase or knapsack, impoverished from the situations that prompted their emigration, and were met with derision and prejudice.
Their position on the economic totem pole was lower than a slave's, as they had no monetary value, and they were given the lowest or most dangerous of jobs. They also had no moral value. Just google “Historic Irish Cartoons” and see what comes up.
But over time we have woven a mystique around the Irish that results in books of folklore, movies, and TV shows. Just look at “Derry Girls” or the wildly popular “Game of Thrones,” both filmed in Ireland. Or the classic Disney “Darby O'Gill and the Little People” (starring a young pre-007 Sean Connery).
Our penchant for the culture produced the Broadway hit “Finian's Rainbow” in 1947. And of course “Riverdance,” which celebrates Irish song and dance, has been on American stages since 1995. It has provided a professional career for a whole generation of Irish-American step-dancers a and is back on tour this year, following pandemic postponements.
Then there's the music. Perhaps starting with Bing Crosby, songs like “My Wild Irish Rose,” “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” and “Danny Boy” are recorded again and again.
Listening to Irish music—particularly this month—I am struck by the juxtaposition of lighthearted, upbeat lyrics with the sadness and longing of a people missing their homeland. Emigration was a one-way trip, but home was not far from their hearts.
A beautiful song that portrays this for me is “Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears.” It tells the story of seventeen year old Annie Moore, the first immigrant recorded when Ellis Island opened in 1892. Such a poignant song; you can find her story, and the song, on the internet, of course.
While you're at it, check out “Trading Taps” from “Riverdance” to see the similarities of Irish step-dance and American tap dance. For that matter, watch the whole show. I, for one, never tire of it . . .
My national heritage is more German than Irish, but I embrace the holiday wholeheartedly. I have my yard flags flying, my three foot stuffed leprechaun lounging in my rocking chair, “Celtic Fairy Tales” on the coffee table, and--”sure and begorrah”--Irish music on the CD player.
On March 17th the Chicago River will flow green, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, and Dallas (to name a few) will host parades, and if you're smart, you'll wear green to avoid getting pinched. You'll find me showing off my leprechaun Beagle t-shirt.
And if you want to impress your friends, you might want to spout some of these facts:
--St. Patrick's Day was a solemn feast day--Americans added the secular activities;
--Irishman James Hoban designed and built the White House;
--St. Patrick wasn't actually Irish—he was born in Wales;
--there were never any snakes in Ireland, unless before the Ice Age, maybe;
--Ireland's national symbol is the harp, not the shamrock;
--Irish, not English, is the country's national language, though only about 7% speak it daily;
--St. Valentine is buried in Dublin;
--1/2 of America's Presidents trace “some of their roots” to Ireland;
--Bram Stoker (Dracula) was born in Dublin and attended Trinity College there;
--only about 9% of the Irish are natural redheads.
So, from an impoverished island to the promise of opportunity, thousands of Irish fled to America. Some prospered, many perished, but they infused our country with their love of life and their optimism that over the rainbow is that pot of gold, figuratively if not literally. I think this Irish blessing sums it up:
“May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back;
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
May the rains fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.