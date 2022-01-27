Just before Christmas I introduced you to my almost-eight week old puppy, Sophie. As of Wednesday, she was twelve weeks old. I figured you'd be all aflutter for an update. So . . .
To start with, we had our first trip to the vet. She wanted to love on everyone, which of course they loved. I can't believe this little bundle of mischief weighs only eight pounds. Well, maybe ten, by now. They weren't very encouraging about my idea that she'd outgrow puppy-hood at ten weeks, though.
In the five weeks that I've had her, I have learned some valuable lessons. Like Don't Walk Into a Dark Room. My penchant for doing that came to a quick end when I realized that Sophie was liable to leave me a wet or squishy gift on the floor. I finally learned to keep the Nature's Miracle in the same place, too, so I wasn't repeatedly on a treasure hunt to find where I'd left it last time.
Also, Don't Leave the Cash Envelope Lying Around. My travel money evidently made a suitable chew toy. Luckily, this time the nice people at my bank managed to salvage it for me. There won't be a next time.
I don't know why everything has to be a potential toy. She has lots of “real” puppy toys. But they don't compare to the empty mayo jar from recycling that is evidently more fun to bat around than her balls. Or my slippers (one pair gone), flip-flops (two pairs gone), or the basket of gloves by the front door (still trying to find the left-hand red one).
Or decorations. The snowman couple that greeted you by the front door ended up on the piano bench. The pine cone basket on the hearth ended up on the mantle. I gave up and just put away the cute stuffed animals—Minnie and Mickey Claus, Rudolph, the Grinch. Not worth the risk.
I have a card table set up in the family room where I spend a lot of time, working puzzles, browsing on the computer, eating while I read. She quickly learned to access it by climbing up from the chair. I wasn't too happy when my cheesecake dessert disappeared.
So I began moving the chair all the way in. She managed to hoist herself up from the sofa onto the back of it.
So I moved the table further from the sofa. The other day I caught her doing a flying leap. I sort of wish she'd missed, but evidently she's part flying squirrel.
Now the table sits in the middle of the room, and I moved the chair to another side. I just always have to remember to push it all the way in when I get up, because even when I think she's sleeping in her cuddler, she evidently has one eye open in case I leave. (New house rule: keep all chairs pushed completely up to tables.)
A few years ago I bought a t-shirt that says “Silence is golden unless you have a Beagle . . . then silence is suspicious, very, very suspicious.” I just thought it was cute. But sometimes people would see it and say something like, “You got that right!” Now I know what they mean.
It's bad enough when I hear a thump or a bang from another room, but silence has me jumping up to see what she's into now. She seems to be endlessly resourceful at outwitting me.
I have to admit, though, that I think this was a good addition to the household. Burdie is pretty accepting now, although to some extent she's reverting to puppy-hood, too. She likes those flip-flops that never interested her and will tussle with Sophie for some of the toys that she used to just ignore.
But it's cute to see how Sophie follows her lead in the yard, which gives me hope that maybe at some point Burdie's better behaviors will rub off on her. And when they do settle down, they invariably cuddle up together and steal my heart away.
So, five weeks of puppy “motherhood” have taught me many things. I'm sure my education has a ways to go, because sadly, I've had to accept that puppy-hood doesn't end at ten weeks. But I'm optimistic—I've revised my hope to sixteen weeks. I'll keep you posted . . .
