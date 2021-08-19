“. . . That which we call a rose/By any other word would smell as sweet . . .” So says Juliet to Romeo, in that famous balcony scene. And Romeo responds, “Call me but love, and I'll be new baptized . . .” Well, they're teen-agers, madly infatuated with each other.
Most people, however, would not change their names. Well, maybe if you hate it, but even then, few actually legally change it.
Our names tend to define us, and some of us become irate if you get it wrong, forget it, or mispronounce it.
For years I periodically tried to drop my nickname, bestowed upon me, evidently, before I even left the hospital as a newborn. That's the story, anyway.
Every time I changed schools (five times), I tried to revert to some form of Catherine, but “Cubby” always caught up with me. Except in senior sociology. My teacher refused to acknowledge it when my classmates referred to me as Cubby. Bless him!
I tried it, too, as an adult, and actually had people occasionally say “You don't look like a Catherine.” I'm not sure what a Cubby was supposed to look like, but evidently I fit the description.
One time a new teacher coming to Sue Bennet College said she'd been intimidated by my name until she got to London and realized that people called me Cubby. The intimidation evaporated.
The last time I tried to make the shift, with a group where nobody knew that nickname, I actually felt like an impostor. A sad ending to my attempts to become who I “really” was. Because I guess I “really” wasn't that person (insert sad emoji).
Well, that's the saga of my name. Sometimes I hear listeners' stories about names on the NPR program “A Way With Words.” Which brings me to, “What's in a name?”
When I came here, I found that some men had girl's names. I don't mean the “unisex” names we find on lists of baby names today. I mean, just girl's names. Or maybe.
Pearl was one. Evidently a misconception, because now I find that Pearl was among the top 1,000 boy's names between 1880 and 1939. Other boy's names include Allison (peaked in 1903), Beverly, Ashley, and Leslie.
Actress Uma Thurman's grandfather was a Beverly; Leslie Nielson ( think “Airplane!”) and Leslie (Bob) Hope were famous. As was Leslie Howard, who played Ashley Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind” (Ashley peaked as a boy's name in 1980).
We have many names inspired by famous people. Cameron's popularity may connect to Cameron Diaz, though it is still more popular as a boy's name.
Naming a child for someone famous probably relates to some mystic notion about a child's future good fortune. Naming a child for a relative honors them or carries their memory into the future.
In Appalachia, I sometimes found names like Ophelia, Portia, Bianca, Emilia, Dorcas. If you're astute (or maybe just well-read), you'll recognize that all of these are Shakespeare characters. That's because, according to Cratis Williams, in settlers' households, if they had two books, they had a Bible and a copy of Shakespeare's complete plays.
In this region and through the South, we also find a fondness for double names. You can find reasons for this, too. Though my daughter's name, given by a mother who was a northerner, honored her grandmother and great-grandmother. I thought it was original, but my pediatric nurse said it was an old name.
Sure enough, when I moved here, there it was on a bank branch, and I come across it occasionally still. I'm not sure if that nurse knew, but I guess it was more than “old,” as I eventually learned that it was the name of Henry VIII's favorite warship. A stalwart name, subsequently given to nine other ships.
So, names carry great importance in our lives. Hopefully you have one that you like. If not, you could always remember that iconic Johnny Cash song. Yeah, “A Boy Named Sue.” Written by Shel Silverstein, who you may know better for his poetry (“The Giving Tree” or “Where the Sidewalk Ends”).
That song was the only one of Johnny Cash's to hit the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent three weeks in 1969 at #2. It's a clever song about growing up strong. But before you get any bright ideas, remember that it ended with “ . . . if I ever have a son, I think I'm gonna name him . . . Anything but Sue!”
Some names, it seems, are better left on the reject list.
