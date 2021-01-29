Procrastinate: "To delay or postpone doing something.” A word that entered our language around 1588, so the concept is well-established.
But why do we do it? A common answer is that we are afraid of failure, which of course leads to low self-esteem. Unfortunately, looking at my daily lists, I don't think that's my problem.
When I consider what may cause my procrastination, it's pretty simple:
1) Too much time. Each day I diligently make my list. Sadly, most of the chores can also be done tomorrow or the next day. Or next week.
2) Very few things on said list have a deadline; I do tend to accomplish those. Like if friends are coming for dinner, I manage to get the house cleaned. Today.
3) Slightly off-center is the fact that I may get busy doing all sorts of other things--because the impulse strikes me--and then the listed chores remain undone.
So, we have started a new year. Maybe it's time to reform. I say this seriously, but you know what they say about old dogs . . .
And that is part of the problem. Almost from the time we enter school, we are bombarded with deadlines. Some students evidently program themselves to beat deadlines, but most of us learn at a young age to work under the pressure of those deadlines, finishing just in the nick of time.
I remember many college nights when I started an essay assignment at 2 a.m. the day it was due, stumbling into class approximately 12 hours later to submit it.
I'd like to say I was the most productive when that deadline loomed over me and I was pressed to meet it. That's one excuse.
Another excuse for this regrettable habit is that I have a secret fear that someday I will wake up with absolutely nothing to do--no books to read, emails to write, nothing but 18 hours looming ahead of me. That list of undone tasks will save me.
Thinking I could change, I checked a list of suggestions on how to overcome procrastination. Here are a few (in case this malady afflicts you, too):
1) Make a to-do list. Well that's a no-brainer. But I abound in partially-completed lists. Right now there are three sitting beside me;
2) Set priorities. Sometimes I do that, but it doesn't guarantee that I'll get through the whole list.
3) Look at excuses rationally. Well that works if you actually come up with excuses. Somehow I don't think “I don't feel like it” or “I want to finish this book so I can return it tomorrow” count;
4) Just get started. That may work, except it probably also requires a pep talk, because having written my list, I am more likely to work a couple of word puzzles or read for 30 minutes;
5) Break into smaller tasks. That, I must admit, is a short-coming of mine.
When I was teaching, I thought I needed a time span long enough to grade 60 essays. Good luck with that. So I would procrastinate until I finally had to get them done--like because the next essay was due in two days. So I'd grade papers until I fell asleep over them, vowing to change my ways. But I didn't. Habits don't necessarily lend themselves to rational thinking.
Still, that works for some tasks. At one bin per day, I'll have Christmas put away just in time for Valentine's Day.
Won't work for recycling, though. Because it was cluttering up half my kitchen floor, I moved all the assorted bags to my car. Now the back seat is full, the trunk is layered with broken-down boxes, and smaller piles are cluttering my foyer, because last week's list included recycling.
Yeah--it was too cold. But it's on the Monday list. If it doesn't rain. Otherwise, it's on the Tuesday list.
Because those days are supposed to be warmer than last week (a bit of rationality there).
It's obvious that something needs to be done, because evidently my to-do lists are actually “Do It Later” lists. And as I write this, I am also thinking I'd like to write a new set of lyrics for that timeless Ketchup commercial. You know--the one that goes “An-ti-ci-pa-tion . . .” I think I'll add that to today's list.
As soon as I've done that, I think I'll employ a new word for “procrastination.” Why use as five dollar word when a two dollar word suffices? One like--yeah, you guessed it. L-a-z-y.
